The big news stories for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during August 2023

The school holidays may be coming to an end, but there’s been no shortage of education news this month with some amazing exam results from students in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden.

Our reporters have been out and about covering the news that matters to you, including the all-important A-level and GCSE results as well as problems encountered on a new housing development in Wellingborough.

We also brought you the news about Netflix commissioning a new series called Toxic Town about Corby’s toxic waste scandal with a great cast lined up for it.

Some of this month's papers - out in the shops every Thursday

There have been more openings and closings in our towns, including Poundstretcher opening for business in Rushden High Street while over in Corby, Poshy Paddy's in the town centre has closed its doors.

During August we’ve also taken another delve into our archives to find some great pictures from back in the day, including photos of ‘mystery’ sports teams from the 1970s and 1980s.

We also had some Disco Henry pictures of a night out in Wellingborough back in 2005 – well worth a look in case you or anyone you know posed for a pic on the dancefloor at the time!

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here:

5 Take a look back at 43 Disco Henry photos from a Wellingborough night out in 2005

The printed edition comes out every Thursday in the shops or is available via subscription.