A household name is set to open in Rushden’s High Street after taking on the former Argos unit.

Poundstretcher is currently fitting out the 10,500 sq ft store with a view to opening in the next couple of months.

Argos left in 2021 as part of a plan to move Argos operations into the cafe at Wellingborough’s Sainsbury’s store.

Rushden High Street

The new Poundstretcher letting was announced by commercial property agent Prop-Search.

Samantha Jones, associate director of Prop-Search, said: "It obviously came as a blow to Rushden when Argos closed its doors in 2021 and relocated its operations to Sainsbury's in Wellingborough.

"The letting to Poundstretcher obviously fills a huge void and we hope will reinvigorate the high street and drive footfall."

Poundstretcher announced plans to open 50 new shops in the UK before the end of this year and said the new stores could create up to 2,000 new jobs over the next five years.