The big news stories for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during July 2023

Here’s our round-up of some of this month’s biggest news stories and events
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 1st Aug 2023, 15:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 15:40 BST

The summer holidays might be upon us, but the news in the north of the county never stops!

Our reporters have been out and about covering the news that matters to you, including pub closures, a booming business recruiting for new staff, a headteacher’s retirement and a local animal charity appealing for help re-homing its many ‘residents.’

Readers may also have seen true crime BBC drama Sixth Commandment which tells the story of a Kettering schoolboy jailed for murder and fraud.

Some of this month's newspapersSome of this month's newspapers
During July we’ve also taken another delve into our archives to find some great pictures from back in the day, including photos of Northants darts teams and players from the 1970s and 1980s.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here:

1 Pubs across Northamptonshire villages close their doors this weekend over concerns around large Light and Life Christian Travellers' festival nearby

2 41 photos of Northants darts teams and players from the 1970s and 1980s

3 Kettering pub set to close - but owners confident it will soon have new tenant

4 True crime BBC drama Sixth Commandment tells story of Kettering schoolboy jailed for murder and fraud

5 Booming Kettering vehicle conversion business CPL is on the look-out for new staff as it gets set for another expansion

6 The 11 GP practices in Northamptonshire with the worst NHS patient ratings in 2023

7 'Real wrench' to leave Kettering school says head as he announces retirement

8 Picture special from KettFest with music, dance and performances in Kettering town centre

9 Go-ahead for new family-run garden centre in Irthlingborough

10 Desperate plea for homes as Northamptonshire's Animals In Need reaches capacity

The big news stories from Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during Ju...

