KettFest 2023 - celebration of art and culture

Picture special from KettFest with music, dance and performances in Kettering town centre

Performances took place on stages across the town centre
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 17th Jul 2023, 11:24 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 11:26 BST

Rain did not dampen the spirits of spectators and performers at KettFest 2023 – a celebration festival of art, culture, music and spoken word.

Stages across Kettering hosted acts who entertained with colourful performances, the crowds dodging gusty showers.

Mayor of Kettering Cllr Emily Fedorowycz said: “A moment I will never forget was Anderson School of Dance singing Frozen’s Let it Go and ‘let the storm rage on’ as the sky opened – it was very apt and funny.

"But despite the odd moments of rain and wind, the performers took it in their stride and had a blast, along with the whole of Kettering who came out to see them.

"So many said to me throughout the day how nice it was to see the town centre so full of life again. The shops popped with colour for the ‘best dressed shop’ competition, Wicky Bear joined the day for the first time and young performers took to the stage for the first time – a young band called The Distraction was one of the most talked about acts.

"They really blew everyone away. It just shows we how good the local talent is, and that’s what Kettfest is all about – to really showcase the best of Kettering.”

KettFest 2023 - celebration of art and culture

1. .

KettFest 2023 - celebration of art and culture Photo: Glyn Dobbs

Co-organiser Emily Fedorowycz with Kettering singer Mae Stephens at KettFest 2023 - celebration of art and culture

2. KettFest 2023 - celebration of art and culture

Co-organiser Emily Fedorowycz with Kettering singer Mae Stephens at KettFest 2023 - celebration of art and culture Photo: Emily Fedorowycz

KettFest 2023 - celebration of art and culture

3. KettFest 2023 - celebration of art and culture

KettFest 2023 - celebration of art and culture Photo: Glyn Dobbs

Cosplay parade KettFest 2023 - celebration of art and culture Kettering High Street

4. KettFest 2023 - celebration of art and culture

Cosplay parade KettFest 2023 - celebration of art and culture Kettering High Street Photo: Alison Bagley Photography

