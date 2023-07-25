Plans have been approved for a family-run garden centre to move to a new purpose-built site in Irthlingborough.

Bosworth’s Garden Centre is currently located in Burton Latimer, but has now been given the go-ahead for a new centre off the A6 in Irthlingborough.

Kettering architects, GSSArchitecture, are leading the designs and have been working closely with the garden centre to deliver the new site which, compared to the existing site, will have increased car parking capacity for both customers and staff, together with an increase in retail and catering space, while still retaining the customer journey through their plant and horticultural area.

An artist's impression of the new garden centre (Pic credit: GSS Architecture)

The plans also include a café and external seating which will provide an improved visitor experience as well as additional job opportunities for the local community.

The proposals incorporate numerous sustainable features including storage and reuse of rainwater for plant watering, a ground source heat pump for renewable energy, and a wildlife corridor which will encourage biodiversity of the site.

There will also be a nursery space that will allow plants to be grown on site as they are at Burton Latimer, reducing the ‘Plant miles’ for a lot of the plants sold.

Tom Jagger, partner and lead architect at GSSArchitecture, said: “We are pleased to be a part of this exciting local scheme and are looking forward to seeing this progress in the near future.

"The new garden centre will allow this family-run business to provide an improved service to their customers whilst building on its fantastic reputation in the area.”

Sam Bosworth, owner of Bosworth’s Garden Centre, said: “It has been our aim throughout this project to engage and work with other local businesses.

"GSS have guided us through the design process, putting our vision onto paper, presenting clear and professional plans that have allowed us to engage with all stakeholders.

"They have also given excellent advice on design detail, which shows a clear understanding of our requirements.

"We look forward to working with them on the detailed drawings and design detail required for the next phase of the project.”