The big news stories from Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during June 2023

Here’s our round-up of some of this month’s biggest news stories and events
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 30th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

June has been another busy month with plenty of stories making the headlines in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden.

Our reporters have been out and about covering the news that matters to you, including a Corby school being put into ‘lockdown’, all the pictures from Rowell Fair, more flooding in Kettering and a popular Wellingborough restaurant closing down.

The future of KLV has continued to make the news, with a big update on the situation just this week.

Some of this month's papers - out every Thursday in the shops or available on subscriptionSome of this month's papers - out every Thursday in the shops or available on subscription
And while everyone has been raving about Elton John’s headline performance at Glastonbury, we had our own superstar from Kettering who as a festival first-timer went viral after footage of her Tiny Dancer shoulder ride was posted online.

We’ve also taken another delve into our archives to find some classic pictures from back in the day, including photos from Kettering’s Bishop Stopford School over the years and school sports days from across the north of the county.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here:

1 Bishop Stopford School Kettering retro picture special with photos from 1979 on

2 School sports days in 47 archive photos from Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden area

3 Corby Technical School placed into 'lockdown' after incident this afternoon

4 Rowell Fair 2023 - picture special from the proclamation in Rothwell

5 'Absolute deluge' causes severe flooding in Kettering this afternoon

6 Popular Wellingborough Italian restaurant closes its doors after 17 years of service in the town centre

7 Raunds couple get 10-year ban after failing to seek treatment for dog’s tumour

8 Corby firefighter's heroic battle: Raising funds to fuel his cancer treatment

9 Kettering Glastonbury Festival first-timer who went viral after Tiny Dancer shoulder ride says it was the 'experience of a lifetime'

10 KLV theatre, sports arena and gym saved from closure after eleventh-hour deal struck - but conference centre will stay shut

