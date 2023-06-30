June has been another busy month with plenty of stories making the headlines in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden.

Our reporters have been out and about covering the news that matters to you, including a Corby school being put into ‘lockdown’, all the pictures from Rowell Fair, more flooding in Kettering and a popular Wellingborough restaurant closing down.

The future of KLV has continued to make the news, with a big update on the situation just this week.

Some of this month's papers - out every Thursday in the shops or available on subscription

And while everyone has been raving about Elton John’s headline performance at Glastonbury, we had our own superstar from Kettering who as a festival first-timer went viral after footage of her Tiny Dancer shoulder ride was posted online.

We’ve also taken another delve into our archives to find some classic pictures from back in the day, including photos from Kettering’s Bishop Stopford School over the years and school sports days from across the north of the county.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here:

1 Bishop Stopford School Kettering retro picture special with photos from 1979 on

6 Popular Wellingborough Italian restaurant closes its doors after 17 years of service in the town centre

The printed edition comes out every Thursday in the shops or available via subscription.

