One man tries to locate and unblock drains himself

Kettering has suffered serious flash flooding this afternoon (Sunday, June 18) following biblical downpours.

Several roads are flooded after the drains failed to cope with the heavy rain at about 4.30pm which has flooded the junction of Silverwood Road and Springfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Desperate residents are trying to unblock drains themselves to protect their homes. They have also used wheeled bins to try to stop the traffic going through the flood water.

There was a deluge at about 4.30pm today

Our reporter on the scene, Alison Bagley said the sewage smell is unbearable: “We just had a massive downpour. The residents are having to deal with the water pouring through and they’re trying to stop the traffic.

"The sewers have obviously popped. It’s pouring down the street and into people’s houses. There are cars going past and the waves are sending sewage into people’s houses.

"There was just an absolute deluge.”

More follows.

Homes are flooding in Kettering