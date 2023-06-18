News you can trust since 1897
'Absolute deluge' causes severe flooding in Kettering this afternoon

Blocked drains have exacerbated the flooding
By Alison Bagley and Kate Cronin
Published 18th Jun 2023, 17:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 17:22 BST
One man tries to locate and unblock drains himselfOne man tries to locate and unblock drains himself
One man tries to locate and unblock drains himself

Kettering has suffered serious flash flooding this afternoon (Sunday, June 18) following biblical downpours.

Several roads are flooded after the drains failed to cope with the heavy rain at about 4.30pm which has flooded the junction of Silverwood Road and Springfield Road.

Desperate residents are trying to unblock drains themselves to protect their homes. They have also used wheeled bins to try to stop the traffic going through the flood water.

There was a deluge at about 4.30pm todayThere was a deluge at about 4.30pm today
There was a deluge at about 4.30pm today
Our reporter on the scene, Alison Bagley said the sewage smell is unbearable: “We just had a massive downpour. The residents are having to deal with the water pouring through and they’re trying to stop the traffic.

"The sewers have obviously popped. It’s pouring down the street and into people’s houses. There are cars going past and the waves are sending sewage into people’s houses.

"There was just an absolute deluge.”

More follows.

Homes are flooding in KetteringHomes are flooding in Kettering
Homes are flooding in Kettering
Summerfield Road has been badly affectedSummerfield Road has been badly affected
Summerfield Road has been badly affected
