A 62-year-old Kettering mum-of-two Glastonbury Festival-goer who has gone viral on social media after saying she had the ‘time of her life’ has admitted it has been a crazy few days.

Benita Hewitt’s anonymous Twitter post describing her experience of watching Sir Elton John’s scintillating swansong set with a group of ‘fabulous’ young people who ‘looked after’ her.

A surprise moment when she was hoisted into the air on a festival-goer’s shoulders during the emotional Tiny Dancer was captured and has been viewed more than 200,000 times.

She said: “I’m still as high as a kite. I had an absolute blast. It was the experience of a lifetime. It’s been crazy and I’ve been grinning like a Cheshire Cat ever since."

Benita’s festival hadn’t started well as on the first day her front tooth cracked in half but thanks to the on-site free dental care it was mended within an hour leaving her to enjoy the rest of her stay.

Although her daughter Lucy was also attending, Benita had gone off to do her own thing on the Sunday and was quite happy to set up her camping chair in front of the Pyramid Stage.

She said: “I just wanted to be at Glastonbury for the vibe and experience. It’s spectacular. I knew it was going to be huge and mind-blowing but it was even greater, more amazing, than I imagined.

Sir Elton John (Getty) with Benita Hewitt and her new festival friend

"I found what I thought was a good spot and plonked myself down – and made some friends.”

After watching Cat Stevens and The Chicks she needed to find the nearest loo with ‘friends’ looking after her chair but the crowd had grown so deep and packed that she found it hard to walk back to her spot – eventually being guided back by her new pals.

She said: “I got back for Blondie and thought I’ll just stick it out. I was trapped. When the time came for Elton John everyone was really squished but everyone created enough space for me and we had elbow room to dance. Elton was my teenage years – I was singing my head off.

“The girl next to me said do you want to go on my shoulders and I said I was too heavy, then during Tiny Dancer a tall lad came up behind me and put me on his shoulders. It took me completely by surprise. He spun me round so I could see everyone.

Benita Hewitt on the shoulders of a fellow Glastonbury Festival-goer

"To be there in that crowd was the most incredible experience. It was amazing to be there at that time, to be so high. I couldn’t sleep afterwards.”

Benita has now returned, with her camper van, back to Kettering and is hoping to get tickets for next year.

She said: “There were so many highlights. I would like to go as long as I am able. And I’ve told my daughter to add Tiny Dancer to my funeral play list. It will be a great memory.”

Sir Elton John performs on stage during Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Benita Hewitt at Glastonbury Festival 2023