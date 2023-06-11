News you can trust since 1897
School sports days in 47 archive photos from Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden area

Eggs and spoons at the ready!
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 11th Jun 2023, 05:00 BST

On your marks – get set – go!

The school sports day, probably the only time in your life you’ll balance an egg on a spoon while running as fast as you can or put a bean bag on your head and crawl through a hoop.

The 100 yard dash, the sack and the obstacle race, relays – and don’t forget the mums and dads.

This week we’ve looked back at old pictures from sports days in the 1980s and the 2000s.

Pupils from schools covering the Welland Valley area, Corby, take part in an Olympics-themed sports day event at the running track 2012.

1. A look back at school sports days

Pupils from schools covering the Welland Valley area, Corby, take part in an Olympics-themed sports day event at the running track 2012. Photo: Tony Waugh

Kettering & District School Sports 1980

2. School sports days from our towns

Kettering & District School Sports 1980 Photo: Alison Bagley Photography

Rushton 2006 School sports days from our towns

3. School sports days from our towns

Rushton 2006 School sports days from our towns Photo: National World

Corby St Brendan's Primary School sports day: 2009

4. A look back at school sports days

Corby St Brendan's Primary School sports day: 2009 Photo: Kit Mallin

