School sports days in 47 archive photos from Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden area
Eggs and spoons at the ready!
On your marks – get set – go!
The school sports day, probably the only time in your life you’ll balance an egg on a spoon while running as fast as you can or put a bean bag on your head and crawl through a hoop.
The 100 yard dash, the sack and the obstacle race, relays – and don’t forget the mums and dads.
This week we’ve looked back at old pictures from sports days in the 1980s and the 2000s.
