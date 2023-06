We’ve trawled the archives to bring you some photos from the past

This week we’ve gone back into the archives to look at Bishop Stopford School in Kettering.

From proms to performances, sports teams to the popular annual school walk, we’ve found photos from down the generations.

They say that school days are the best of your lives, so let’s hope these pictures bring back some fond memories.

1 . . A level results 2006 Photo: Glyn Dobbs Photo Sales

2 . . 1986 Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . . Languages Day Jill Silverthorne teaching Welsh to students l-r Jordan Wilford, 13, Ewan Robinson, 13, Charlotte Reynolds, 13, Bethany Oliver-Dee, 13, 2012 Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

4 . . 1982 Photo: National World Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 19