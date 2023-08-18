A resident of Wellingborough’s new Glenvale Park housing estate has been left with issues at their new home and is unhappy with the developer’s response.

Finn Kay of Eleanor Drive moved to the estate in early 2021 with his wife and children, but has ran into several problems with both the property and Taylor Wimpey, the developer it was purchased from.

He said: “We were one of the first few people to move in.

Finn Kay has expressed his concerns with the new-build property

"At that time the sales team were really good and offered us what we thought to be a good deal at the time to help us buy our first house together.”

However, as time passed, more problems have arisen, including external brickwork crumbling, a driveway that has become uneven over time, and large puddles forming outside entrances due to poor drainage.

The developer’s response has been less than satisfactory for Finn, who added: “The biggest problem is actually getting these resolved with them and I know we are not alone.

"We get excuses when they can't do it or they are chasing contractors etc, some cases we have open for 10 months and still ongoing, things that should be simple.”

Repairs are constantly ongoing in Glenvale Park

A formal complaint was sent to Taylor Wimpey on July 5, outlining the aforementioned problems, as well as noting damage caused by contractors with missing turf on the property and a faulty electric vehicle charging point, which prompted Finn to contact the police.

All of the issues written in the complaint have been outstanding for more than 30 days, according to the homeowner.

In response to Finn’s claims, a spokesman for Taylor Wimpey told the Northants Telegraph: “We are committed to providing high quality homes and customer service and apologise to this customer for any inconvenience caused as a result of the problems they have experienced.”

And the spokesman added: "We have resolved the majority of the issues raised and will remain in close contact with the customer as work to address the outstanding items is completed as soon as as possible.”

Taylor Wimpey is well represented at Glenvale Park, an estate that, upon completion, promises 3,000 new homes for people looking to move to the area.

Houses from Taylor Wimpey are for sale from £285,000, with prices reaching as high as £415,000.

Finn said that the move to the estate has been ‘a bit of a nightmare really’, and ‘in hindsight I would not have bought from Taylor Wimpey.’

And he added: “We may have looked at one of the other developers here or elsewhere in Wellingborough.