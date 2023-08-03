Take a look back at 43 Disco Henry photos from a Wellingborough night out in 2005

It looks like a lot of fun!

Take a look back at these 43 pictures taken by Disco Henry on a night out in Wellingborough in November 2005.

All the pictures are by Disco Henry, who has been taking photos of revellers in Northampton and Wellingborough nightclubs since 2004.

Among his huge archive of photos are some great shots of people enjoying themselves in Wellingborough’s pubs and clubs nearly 20 years ago in 2005.

Click through and see if you can spot yourself or someone you know – the memories could soon come flooding back for you!

1 . A 2005 night out in Wellingborough Nostalgic pictures from a night out in the town in November 2005 Photo: Disco Henry Photo Sales

2 . A 2005 night out in Wellingborough Nostalgic pictures from a night out in the town in November 2005 Photo: Disco Henry Photo Sales

3 . A 2005 night out in Wellingborough Nostalgic pictures from a night out in the town in November 2005 Photo: Disco Henry Photo Sales

4 . A 2005 night out in Wellingborough Nostalgic pictures from a night out in the town in November 2005 Photo: Disco Henry Photo Sales