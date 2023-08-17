News you can trust since 1897
All the best pictures from A-level results day 2023 across Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and North Northamptonshire

Haven’t they done well?
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 17th Aug 2023, 18:54 BST

It was the first year back where A-level courses hadn’t been affected by Covid restrictions since 2019, so there was a tense wait for results to come out today.

But they needn’t have worried, as our students showed just how hard they’d worked for their results.

With a host of Oxbridge successes as well as some achievements against the odds, pupils were celebrating across the entire north of the county.

Here’s the best pictures from the day.

Pictured, from left, are Arrik Collins, Bianca Dinu and Prince Gajera

1. Kingswood Secondary Academy

Pictured, from left, are Arrik Collins, Bianca Dinu and Prince Gajera Photo: Kingswood Secondary Academy

Sean Dimmock is off to Cambridge to study mathematics after scooping three A*s

2. Kettering Science Academy

Sean Dimmock is off to Cambridge to study mathematics after scooping three A*s Photo: Kettering Science Academy

Max Soldatov who got two A*s and one A and is going to Manchester to study chemistry

3. Kettering Science Academy

Max Soldatov who got two A*s and one A and is going to Manchester to study chemistry Photo: Kettering Science Academy

Ashlyne from KSA is off to Nottingham Trent University to study business management and entrepreneurship

4. Kettering Science Academy

Ashlyne from KSA is off to Nottingham Trent University to study business management and entrepreneurship Photo: Kettering Science Academy

