Haven’t they done well?

It was the first year back where A-level courses hadn’t been affected by Covid restrictions since 2019, so there was a tense wait for results to come out today.

But they needn’t have worried, as our students showed just how hard they’d worked for their results.

With a host of Oxbridge successes as well as some achievements against the odds, pupils were celebrating across the entire north of the county.

Here’s the best pictures from the day.

1 . Kingswood Secondary Academy Pictured, from left, are Arrik Collins, Bianca Dinu and Prince Gajera Photo: Kingswood Secondary Academy Photo Sales

2 . Kettering Science Academy Sean Dimmock is off to Cambridge to study mathematics after scooping three A*s Photo: Kettering Science Academy Photo Sales

3 . Kettering Science Academy Max Soldatov who got two A*s and one A and is going to Manchester to study chemistry Photo: Kettering Science Academy Photo Sales