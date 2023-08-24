Here are some of the best GCSE results images from around the north of the county
Our teens across the north of the county have done us proud again after a tense wait for GCSE results.
Here are some of our favourite photos from the day.
Southfield School GCSE results day 2023 Photo: Southfield School
2. Prince William School, Oundle
Eloise Le Count, Faye Smith and Ava Bailey from Prince William School who managed a clutch of high grades between them Photo: Prince William School
3. Prince William School, Oundle
Rory Wykes, who gained three grade 9s, two grade 8s, two grade 7s, a grade 6 and a B in additional maths. Photo: Prince William School, Oundle
4. Prince William School, Oundle
Privti Sharma, who bagged two grade 9s, four grade 8s, three grade 6s, and a grade 5 Photo: Prince William School