Southfield School, Kettering, GCSE results day 2023Southfield School, Kettering, GCSE results day 2023
All the best photos from GCSE results day 2023 in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and across North Northamptonshire

Here are some of the best GCSE results images from around the north of the county
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 24th Aug 2023, 14:59 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 15:18 BST

Our teens across the north of the county have done us proud again after a tense wait for GCSE results.

Here are some of our favourite photos from the day.

You can see how our live blog unfolded here.

Southfield School GCSE results day 2023

1. Collage 24.08.23.jpg

Southfield School GCSE results day 2023 Photo: Southfield School

Eloise Le Count, Faye Smith and Ava Bailey from Prince William School who managed a clutch of high grades between them

2. Prince William School, Oundle

Eloise Le Count, Faye Smith and Ava Bailey from Prince William School who managed a clutch of high grades between them Photo: Prince William School

Rory Wykes, who gained three grade 9s, two grade 8s, two grade 7s, a grade 6 and a B in additional maths.

3. Prince William School, Oundle

Rory Wykes, who gained three grade 9s, two grade 8s, two grade 7s, a grade 6 and a B in additional maths. Photo: Prince William School, Oundle

Privti Sharma, who bagged two grade 9s, four grade 8s, three grade 6s, and a grade 5

4. Prince William School, Oundle

Privti Sharma, who bagged two grade 9s, four grade 8s, three grade 6s, and a grade 5 Photo: Prince William School

