Among the many celebrations that GCSE results day often brings, there are some times where students haven’t received the results they had anticipated, causing panic, confusion, and disappointment.

This can often leave parents with the task of guiding them through the pressure of working out what their next steps are, meaning it’s important to get it right and support your child as best as you can.

Gareth Greenwood, Education Learning and Development Manager at the online training provider, High Speed Training, provides parents with some expert tips:

Celebrate achievements

Gareth said: “Whatever results students are faced with, remembering that each individual has experienced their own, personal journey to get there is vital. Remind them of the obstacles they’ve overcome to get to this point - it’s a credit to their work ethic in such challenging times.

“Avoid asking questions like ‘why didn’t you revise harder?’ or focusing on subjects they underperformed in.”

Consider getting their exams re-marked

Gareth said: “Students are required to get a minimum of a 4 in maths and either English literature or language to avoid having to retake them at A level. So the first step for students who have scored a high 3 in these subjects is to ask for a re-mark.

“There is a charge for getting the exams re-marked, but in many cases this is something that the school will cover.”

Contact the college or sixth form

Gareth said: “Another priority after receiving disappointing results is to contact your child’s preferred college or sixth form to ask about possible options.

“Many colleges will do what they can to accept your child, even if they underperformed in their GCSEs, so it’s vital that you speak to them about what options your child has. It’s possible that they will offer your child a place on their chosen course, with conditions relating to performance or retaking key GCSEs. They may also offer them a place on a similar course.”

Consider the career path your child wants to take

Gareth said: “Many students will be under the impression that not receiving their desired results means they can’t pursue the career path they had in mind - it’s important to reassess and rationalise these thoughts.

“It’s possible that your child can still get into their chosen career path by going straight into employment, or by taking qualifications that aren’t A-levels, so it’s important that you evaluate whether college is a necessity or a bonus when it comes to entering their career of choice.

Don’t rush into decision making; seek further support and advice

Gareth said: “In the unfortunate case that your child doesn’t receive the results they need, take time to let feelings and emotions die down so that you’re both able to see the bigger picture. There’s no immediate rush to make a decision, regardless of the outcome you’ve been faced with.