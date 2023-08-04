News you can trust since 1897
Popular Corby bar and grill set to close its doors - but number of interested parties have 'exciting plans' for building

It’s closing for the final time on Sunday, August 6
By Callum Faulds
Published 4th Aug 2023, 17:03 BST- 1 min read

A popular bar and grill in Corby is closing its doors this weekend having been put up for sale.

Poshy Paddy’s in Corby town centre will shut on Sunday, August 6, after the owners reluctantly took the decision to sell up family reasons.

But, in an emotional Facebook post, they said there are a number of interested parties with some “very exciting” plans for the building.

Posh Paddy's Irish Bar & GrillPosh Paddy's Irish Bar & Grill
The post said: “As you know, with very heavy hearts, the owners of Posh Paddy’s – for their own personal family reasons – reluctantly decided to put the business up for sale and we are now very pleased to share that as we have a number of interested parties with some VERY exciting plans for the building and in order to finalise the sale and to get everything ready for the new owners, the time has sadly come to close the doors to the public.

“We cannot share this news without taking the opportunity to thank all our amazing customers and staff who have put their hearts and soul into this place.

“We love you all dearly and will cherish all the amazing memories we have made together.”

That means that this is going to be the last weekend to enjoy Posh Paddy’s and they have a lot lined up for their final farewell.

Tonight (Friday, August 4) will feature Pure Genius, Saturday will have Vinny Sings Elvis and Sunday will have Shannondore.

To find out more information visit the Posh Paddy’s Facebook page.

