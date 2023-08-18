Enjoy 43 photos from the 1970s and 1980s from the Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough area

Take a trip down memory lane

This week we have trawled our archive for photos of groups and activities from the 1970s and 1980s taken in our area.

There are photos of sports teams, toddler groups, uniformed organisations, workplaces, am-dram and charity events.

We’ve got fantastic fashions and nostalgia galore.

Have a browse through and see who you recognise from all those years ago.

The toddlers will be in their 40s and the teenagers will be hitting 60!

Bishop Stopford School Kettering 1986

Wellingborough - A roller disco at Weavers Sports Centre in 1984

Desborough - DADs rehearse in 1988

Corby - Our Lady and Pope John School 1984