Enjoy 43 photos from the 1970s and 1980s from the Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough area

Take a trip down memory lane
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 20th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2023, 07:13 BST

This week we have trawled our archive for photos of groups and activities from the 1970s and 1980s taken in our area.

There are photos of sports teams, toddler groups, uniformed organisations, workplaces, am-dram and charity events.

We’ve got fantastic fashions and nostalgia galore.

Have a browse through and see who you recognise from all those years ago.

The toddlers will be in their 40s and the teenagers will be hitting 60!

Bishop Stopford School Kettering 1986

1. Looking back at photos from the 1970s and 1980s

Bishop Stopford School Kettering 1986 Photo: National World

Wellingborough - A roller disco at Weavers Sports Centre in 1984

2. Looking back at photos from the 1970s and 1980s

Wellingborough - A roller disco at Weavers Sports Centre in 1984 Photo: National World

Desborough - DADs rehearse in 1988

3. Looking back at photos from the 1970s and 1980s

Desborough - DADs rehearse in 1988 Photo: National World

Corby - Our Lady and Pope John School 1984

4. Looking back at photos from the 1970s and 1980s

Corby - Our Lady and Pope John School 1984 Photo: National World

