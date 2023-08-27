News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
..
.

53 photos of 'mystery' football, netball, rugby and hockey teams from the 1970s and 1980s

Can you identify any of the teams or the players?
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 27th Aug 2023, 05:00 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 07:38 BST

This week on our walk down memory lane, we’re looking for your help trying to identify teams, their members and locations.

Our archive is usually fool proof but we do have photos of various football, netball, rugby and hockey teams without captions.

That’s where you come in – please let us know the names of the teams and the town they were based.

The photos of the mystery teams are all from the 1970s and 1980s. Thanks!

1984 a football team receives a trophy

1. Mystery football, netball, rugby and hockey teams from the 1970s and 1980s

1984 a football team receives a trophy Photo: National World

Photo Sales
A Wellingborough football team from the 1978/9 season

2. Mystery football, netball, rugby and hockey teams from the 1970s and 1980s

A Wellingborough football team from the 1978/9 season Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Netball team from 1984

3. Mystery football, netball, rugby and hockey teams from the 1970s and 1980s

Netball team from 1984 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Mystery junior football from the 1970s

4. Mystery football, netball, rugby and hockey teams from the 1970s and 1980s

Mystery junior football from the 1970s Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 14
Next Page