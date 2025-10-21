Devondre Medford, a key witness in the murder trial of Kettering man Ryan Burton has told the jury at Northampton Crown he had been reluctant to come forward earlier because he was in fear for his life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the start of week four of the trial, in a crucial statement given to police and read out at court, the witness nicknamed DK had said how five men had burst into his some-time girlfriend’s ground floor flat in Windmill Avenue the ‘evening’ of the brutal attack on Mr Burton on January 10 this year.

Mr Medford had been watching television and ‘chilling out’ in the living room when he had heard men shouting ‘‘Where’s DK? Where’s DK?" just before five men ‘burst in’ to the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being ‘ballied up’, one of the men wearing balaclavas armed with ‘poles’ was recognised by Mr Medford as defendant Keiton Underwood.

Clockwise: Foundry Avenue Barton Seagrave/Premier Stores Windmill Avenue/ Windmill Avenue/ East Wood Avenue/Google and CCTV/National World

But a police interview about the incident that formed a later witness statement repeated the time of the attack at the Windmill Avenue flat as approximately 6.30pm – a time disputed by counsels for defendants Ace Hill and Keiton Underwood using CCTV evidence.

Feeling more like the cross-examination of a defendant than a witness, Mr Medford was robustly asked about his statements and the timings.

When asked if something happened on the evening of January 10, by Mr John Lloyd-Jones KC defence counsel for Ace Hill, Mr Medford responded ‘yeah’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Yeah, something happened. I was in the living room, then guys with masks came through the (back) door. ‘Where’s DK? Where’s DK?’

"I was panicked for my life. I was scared. They came in masked up. I went out through the front door. I recognised a face – Keiton Underwood. I knew his face. It was half ballied. His face was ballied up below his nose.”

The jury were then told that Mr Medford was currently in custody for offences for supplying cocaine for which he was awaiting sentence.

Continuing his time in the witness box, he told the jury he had been in the flat and ran out to escape running towards the Deeble Road roundabout junction to wait for a taxi when joined by his girlfriend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It wasn’t until just over two months later investigators contacted Mr Medford in Bedford Prison where he spoke to an officer but did not make a statement.

When approached again by officers investigating Mr Burton’s death, Mr Medford did give a witness statement on July 17, saying the incident took place at approximately 6.30pm after which they had gone in a taxi to Barton Seagrave.

Under repeated defence questioning, Mr Medford denied having lied about the incident taking place.

Mr Lloyd-Jones KC played audio of phone calls made to Premier Taxis and KLM Taxis by Mr Medford and his girlfriend on the night of the incident that were timed at 6.02pm asking for a ‘wait and return’ ride from Barton Seagrave to Windmill Avenue and back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCTV footage shown to the court showed a taxi arriving at the flat at 6.22pm and the same taxi stopping on the pavement outside the Premier shop at the top of Bath Road at 6.29pm with the girlfriend seen getting out to shop.

Sticking to his story, he explained the difference in the time shown on the CCTV and the phone calls, and the time in his statement saying it had been an ‘approximation’.

He said: “The time could have been wrong. I can’t give you and exact time. We went back to the house and when we went back to Windmill Avenue, it’s obvious the time I gave was inaccurate. I don’t know the exact time.”

Saying he hadn’t checked his phone to see what time it was when the men burst in, Mr Medford said he felt ‘lucky’ to escape and that the incident must have happened slightly earlier than he had estimated.

He added: “I thought they would cause me serious harm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Questioning, Mr Lloyd-Jones KC said: “Not only did it take place earlier in the day, it was with a completely different group of lads. I suggest that the incident has nothing to do with the defendants in this case.”

Mr Medford replied: “I disagree to that.”

In an attempt to try to establish the possible time of the incident, Mr Medford recalled that the incident took place at about dusk – that would have been about one to two hours earlier.

He said: “It was getting dark. It was light going to dark.” He nodded yes to His Honour Judge David Herbert KC’s suggestion of ‘dusk’.

Mr Medford explained to counsel for Keiton Underwood, Mr Andrew Jones KC that he had needed a wait and return taxi to pick up some clothes, a charger and a power bank he’d left at the flat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They had asked someone to check if the flat was being watched and the coast was clear. They returned to retrieve the belongings when everything was ‘good’.

When asked again if he had ‘beef’ with Keiton Underwood he said ‘no’ and again when asked if Mr Underwood was there, he said “It’s facts.”

Mr Jones KC then suggested that Mr Medford only started to cooperate with the police to benefit him, who he had asked ‘what’s in it for me. Will it get me out of prison?’

Mr Medford said: “I did say I recognised him (Keiton Underwood) and that he was there. I get no benefit of making this up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later he said he was reluctant to make a statement because he was ‘embarrassed’ at the time.

The court was then told a long list of offences committed by Mr Medford from when he was 15 years old.

His most recent offence will see him being sentenced for an incident after pleading guilty – he was arrested on February 19, 2025, with 230 wraps of crack cocaine and more than £1,500 cash.

He said: “I was caught with Class A drugs but I’m not a drug dealer. I was in debt. It’s irrelevant to who I was in debt to. It was my job to hold it and take it. I pleaded guilty. I was told to drop it somewhere. I was in debt that’s why I was in that situation. I wouldn’t class myself as a drug dealer, I would class myself as someone who is just holding it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saying why he wouldn’t reveal the name of the person he was holding for he said: “I don’t want to put my life in danger. My life would be more under threat.”

Mr Jones KC then asked if he had heard of anyone called ‘Doherty’.

He replied that he had never heard of anyone with that name ever before.

The court heard of another incident in prison between Keiton Underwood and Mr Medford that could have triggered him making a witness statement. He also denied they owed any money to each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “He doesn’t owe me money and has never owed me money.

“I was assaulted by Keiton in custody. I defended myself and the jail punished me – that’s how jail works. It was something I was thinking about. Previously I was thinking about it but it gave me more of a reason.

"I don’t think it (giving evidence) would get me a lower sentence. I wanted to get out of jail by telling the truth.”

Standing trial for murder, aggravated burglary and robbery are Ace Hill, 19, of Minden Close, Corby; Kyle McSkimming, 24, of Pen Green Lane, Corby; Keiton Underwood, 20, of Bridge Road, Desborough; Connor White, 25, of Spencer Street, Rothwell; and Cameron Williams-Ferguson, 24, of High Street, Kettering. A 17-year-old, who cannot be named so we are calling AA, is also on trial for murder. He allegedly supplied the weapon used in the attack. The men deny all the charges against them.

The trial continues.

You can read all our previous trial copy here:

Our trial copy is available exclusively to our subscribers. Thank you for your ongoing support.