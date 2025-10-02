Ryan Burton murder trial: 'They got me'

A jury has heard of the terrible injuries inflicted during a ‘machete attack’ in a Kettering park, on the opening day of a murder trial.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prosecution opened their case by explaining to the jury they believed an aggravated burglary, a robbery and a murder were carried out by a group of five men within thirty minutes on the night of January 10 this year.

Northampton Crown Court heard yesterday (Wednesday, October 1) that a group of five masked men riding e-bikes, and armed with machetes, allegedly travelled to a flat in Windmill Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crown’s case is that these five men were Ace Hill, 19, of Minden Close, Corby; Kyle McSkimming, 24, of Pen Green Lane, Corby; Keiton Underwood, 20, of Bridge Road, Desborough; Connor White, 25, of Spencer Street, Rothwell; and Cameron Williams-Ferguson, 24, of High Street, Kettering.

Spring Rise Park, Kettering, where Ryan Burton was allegedly attacked on January 10 this year. Image: Alison Bagley

The ground-floor flat was the home of defendant Ace Hill’s girlfriend, who had allegedly been in a relationship with another man.

Prosecuting, Gordon Aspden KC said: “At 6.30pm, these five men burst into that flat fully intent on inflicting really serious injury on a man who they expected to be there.

"He’d been involved with and on and off relationship with Ace Hill’s girlfriend for some time.

"He was visiting that flat on that Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He had his wits about him and as soon as he realised what was happening, he managed to escape from the building before he could be found and attacked."

At 6.35pm the prosecution say they rode to Wallis Road, where they encircled a man riding a Kawasaki motorbike. They threatened him with a machete before robbing his vehicle and riding off on it.

Please note this section of our report contains descriptions of the injuries inflicted on Ryan Burton. They are reported in the interests of open justice and to ensure our court report is fair and accurate.

Mr Aspden continued: “Shortly after, at 6.45pm, they murdered a man named Ryan Burton.”

The jury was shown a short video clip of Mr Burton walking his dog past a home in Highfield Road, wearing a tracksuit and cap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Aspden said: “At the time of his violent death, he lived with his partner in a council house in Spring Rise, Kettering.

“Both Ryan Burton and his partner were mixed up with drugs and led haphazard and irregular lifestyles to match.”

The court heard how Ryan was attacked ‘repeatedly’ with machete-type knives in Spring Rise Park. Before being told of his injuries, the jury was warned that the descriptions were graphic. Rather than being shown photographs, they were shown CGI images of the wounds.

"His left hand was quite literally hanging off,” said Mr Aspden.

"His right thumb was lopped clean off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He had a horrible fracture to his upper jaw with further bloody injuries to his mouth.”

Ryan managed to get himself to a house in Highfield Road and asked the couple living there for help.

Mr Aspden told the jury: “Still conscious, and in the most terrible pain and anguish, Ryan Burton managed to struggle away from the park to a nearby house to search for help.”

The couple put towels around Ryan’s injuries and, at 6.49pm, phoned 999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Aspden said: “In the background, a man could be heard groaning and crying out in pain.”

Ryan was able to tell them his name and that he lived in Spring Rise.

The first police officers arrived on the scene 19 minutes later and gave Ryan first aid, including placing tourniquets around his injured arms.

"The scene that greeted them was gruesome,” said Mr Aspden.

At 7.21pm an ambulance arrived and took Ryan to Kettering General Hospital before he was transferred on blue lights to the specialist trauma centre at University Hospital Coventry. He arrived there at 9.30pm and was conscious so was able to provide some details of what had happened to him to the couple who helped him, to police, and to medical staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In short,” said Mr Aspden, “he said he’d been attacked in the park by six men using what he described as massive machetes.

"In his words, ‘they got me.’ He said it’d been ‘f***ing mental’.

Ryan told police he had had no recent trouble and didn’t know who had attacked him. He said they’d taken his blue Firetrap bag which contained his wallet, ID and a knife, which he carried for protection after men had chased him on the Grange Estate ‘a while back.’

Police searched the crime scene first by hand, and then with a drone, looking for the attackers, but they were already gone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The jury was shown images of blood spots between the park to Highfield Road as well as the spots near the children’s play area where Ryan’s cap, bag, wallet and a small empty blue pot were found.

Mr Aspden said: “The following day crime scene officers conducted a search of the park and found Ryan’s right thumb, about 20 yards from the other items in shrubbery.”

Because of the seriousness of his injuries, Ryan was placed in a medically-induced coma. Surgeons operated on him for eight hours on Saturday, January 11, and again on the Sunday. On Wednesday, January 15, they operated for ten hours to try to preserve blood flow to his arm but his condition began to deteriorate. He had developed sepsis and his heart began to fail.

Mr Aspden said: “On Thursday his family and next of kin were contacted by the surgical team and it was decided to turn off his artificial life support."

At 5.02pm, Ryan died aged just 34.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post-mortem examination by renowned pathologist Dr Michael Biggs revealed Ryan died of pneumonia, sepsis and cardio vascular insufficiency, fundamentally caused by the wounds he had received. Dr Biggs said these injuries had been caused by machetes or zombie knives.

A youth, aged 17, from Nottingham who was living in Kettering at the time of the incident, is also standing trial for murder. It’s alleged he was jointly responsible for the killing as he provided the zombie knife used to kill Ryan Burton in the knowledge of what it could be used for. He cannot be named because of his age.

The trial continues

Our trial copy is available exclusively to our subscribers. Thank you for your ongoing support.