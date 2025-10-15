Ryan Burton murder trial: 'If you juice some, hide that hella good, got my prints on it'

A court has been told of a message allegedly sent by a youth to a man accused of killing Ryan Burton warning him to hide a machete, as it had his fingerprints on it.

As the third week of a murder trial at Northampton Crown Court got under way, the jury heard details of messages sent between the phones of the suspects on the day of the attack on Ryan.

The prosecution alleges that Ace Hill and Keiton Underwood got a taxi to Raunds on the afternoon of the attack to buy a machete-style blade from AA.

The jury was taken through call data extracted from mobiles seized from the defendants in the days following their arrest.

Spring Rise Park, where Ryan Burton was attacked in January this year. Image: NW / Alison Bagley

East Midlands Special Operations Unit intelligence analyst Mary Becks walked the court through the messages sent on the afternoon of January 10, the day Ryan Burton was attacked in Spring Rise Park.

Six men – Ace Hill, Keiton Underwood, Kyle McSkimming, Connor White, Cameron Williams-Ferguson and a youth we’re calling AA – are standing trial accused of the murder of Ryan Burton. He died on January 16, in hospital as result of his injuries.

'Hide that hella good’

One message, sent from a phone seized from Ace Hill’s house to AA’s phone at 2.49pm on the day of the attack, said: “I got some serious money plans Deya.”

And at 3.13pm, Keiton Underwood’s phone sent a message to AA saying: “Yo g, wys u got that ZK for sale g. I’ll come buy it m mums grave.”

The jury has already heard that a ZK means ‘zombie knife’.

At 5pm a message was sent from AA’s phone to Ace Hill’s phone, saying: “Ay, if you juice some, hide that hella good, got my prints on it.”

The court also heard that call data showed Ace Hill and Keiton Underwood’s phones in Raunds on the afternoon of the murder, and later data showed Hill, Underwood and White’s phones in the Laurel Road area where three e-bikes were seen on CCTV in the early evening.

‘I didn’t see him with any weapons’

A statement from a foster carer for AA was read to the court. He said that he and his wife had looked after him for about three years, and on the day in question he had given him a lift to his girlfriend’s house in Raunds where he was due to spend the weekend.

"I didn’t see him with any weapons,” the man said.

"He only had a small bag with him.

"On January 17 I picked him up from the police station after he’d been bailed.

"He told me he’d got a knife on boxing day from a man who wanted it out of his house.

"He said he’d then walked to a green by Deeble Road and sold it to two men in balaclavas.

"He described it as having a blue blade with two holes in it.”

The jury has already seen a video found on AA’s phone of him pulling a large machete-style knife out of his trousers, allegedly filmed on the day of the murder.

The foster carer’s statement continued: “He’s never mentioned weapons to me before. He’s not got a bank card to order anything online.”

‘I always found him to be polite and well-mannered’

AA’s girlfriend’s father also provided a statement to police. He said: “I got to know AA and heard about his difficult past.

"I always found him to be polite and well-mannered. I never had any concerns about him.

"I didn’t see him with any weapons or hear him talking about weapons.”

AA was eventually arrested at his girlfriend’s house following the attack on Ryan Burton.

Standing trial for murder, aggravated burglary and robbery are Ace Hill, 19, of Minden Close, Corby; Kyle McSkimming, 24, of Pen Green Lane, Corby; Keiton Underwood, 20, of Bridge Road, Desborough; Connor White, 25, of Spencer Street, Rothwell; and Cameron Williams-Ferguson, 24, of High Street, Kettering. A 17-year-old, who cannot be named so we are calling AA, is also on trial for murder. He allegedly supplied the weapon used in the attack. The men deny all the charges against them.

