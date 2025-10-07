Ryan Burton murder trial: ‘It’s his hand, his hand. He’s been attacked by knives’

A jury has seen the moment a heavily-bleeding Ryan Burton arrived at a home in Kettering begging for help after being attacked in Spring Rise Park.

Ring doorbell footage was played to the murder trial jury, sitting at Northampton Crown Court, which showed Ryan banging on the door of the home shouting ‘help me, help me, call an ambulance.’

Ryan Burton, 34, died six days after an alleged attack in Spring Rise Park, Kettering on January 10. Six men are on trial for murder.

Yesterday (Monday, October 6) the court was told that a couple who live in Highfield Road were sitting in their home on a chilly Friday evening, at about 6.49pm when they heard a noise outside.

Ryan Burton was allegedly attacked by five men in Spring Rise Park, Kettering. He told police he didn't know who they were, or why he'd been attacked. Image: NW

Due to its distressing nature, the jury was shown just two-and-a-half minutes of the footage captured by their doorbell camera.

‘I’m going to die, I’m going to die’

Ryan was seen arriving in the front driveway of their semi-detached house where he slumped against the wall shouting repeatedly for help.

The door opened and a married couple who live in the house – who we will call Mr and Mrs B – came out to help him before immediately phoning 999.

"I’m going to die, I’m going to die,” Ryan told Mrs B as she came outside.

The remainder of the doorbell footage was read by prosecution barrister Kat Shields. She described how Ryan’s girlfriend arrived at the house after the couple called her from Ryan’s phone.

Ms Shields said Ryan asked his girlfriend: “Get my bag, get my bag, it’s in the park somewhere, go and find my bag.”

Earlier in the trial, it was revealed that the bag was found the following day in Spring Rise Park, emptied of its contents which were a knife, wallet and small empty blue pot.

Ryan was also heard to say: “They’ve got me, they’ve got me bro.”

Police were heard on the footage asking him if he knew his attackers, to which Ryan replied no.

"What’s this about?” one of the police officers asked him.

"I don’t know,” replied Ryan.

"Who are they?” said the officer.

"I don’t know,” said Ryan.

Police officers gave him oxygen and first aid while they waited for the ambulance to arrive.

‘It was a bit of a shock’

Mr B was in court yesterday to give evidence from the witness box.

From behind a screen, Mr B said that he had heard someone knocking on his door shouting ‘help me, help me.’

“I saw the state of his hands initially,” he said.

"It was a bit of a shock.

“They were very red. I saw one of them was hanging off. It just looked like skin holding it on.”

The man told his wife to phone 999. He grabbed some tissue and began to apply it to Ryan’s wounds.

"He was scared,” said the witness, “extremely scared.

Mr B said Ryan fell into unconsciousness but then came back around. He and Mrs B propped up Ryan’s arms and put pressure on them to stem the blood flow while the 999 call operator tried to speak to Ryan.

Prosecuting, Gordon Aspden KC, said: “What did he say about how he came to sustain his injuries?”

The witness replied: “He said ‘I’ve been attacked by five or six lads in the park on motorbikes with machetes.”

‘Is he bad?’

Mrs B’s statement was read to the court. In it, she said she had seen that the area between Ryan’s mouth and nose had been badly slashed, exposing his gum. She said that she had done her best to keep Ryan conscious by chatting to him about his dog, which had run off during the incident in Spring Rise Park.

"He asked me to get his phone out of his pocket and call his girlfriend,” she said.

"She came round and stayed at the end of the drive. I don’t think she knew how injured he was. She ran off to find the dog.”

A few minutes later Ryan’s girlfriend returned to the house.

Mrs B said: “She asked me, ‘Is he bad?’ and I said yes, he is.”

The jury was reminded that Ryan’s own testimony had not been submitted as a formal witness statement and was given while he was in pain, and could not be examined under oath. His Honour Judge David Herbert KC said that some of what Ryan said is disputed.

‘He’s lost a lot’

Part of the 999 call made by Mrs B was then played to the jury.

She could be heard, panicked, saying to the operator ‘It’s his hand, his hand, he’s been attacked by knives.’

Ryan could be heard moaning in the background and begging for help.

Mr B then took over the call and was asked by the operator whether Ryan had lost any blood.

Frustrated, he said: “His hands are literally hanging off. I don’t know how much he’s lost. He’s lost a lot.”

He then told the operator that Ryan had briefly lost consciousness.

"He’s gone, he’s still breathing but he’s unconscious,” he told the operator.

Ryan then awoke enough to give his age and address, mistakenly giving his former address of Stuart Road, Corby, before correcting himself to give his new address at Spring Rise.

PC Erin Dexter, who was one of two officers to arrive on the scene first, also gave evidence yesterday.

After giving him first aid, she accompanied Ryan in the ambulance to Kettering General Hospital and then to the specialist trauma unit at University Hospital Coventry. He was sedated shortly after his arrival and never regained consciousness.

PC Dexter told the court that Ryan Burton had not known who his attackers were and had not given her any names. He told her they had their faces covered and that one of them was mixed race or black.

Standing trial for murder, aggravated burglary and robbery are Ace Hill, 19, of Minden Close, Corby; Kyle McSkimming, 24, of Pen Green Lane, Corby; Keiton Underwood, 20, of Bridge Road, Desborough; Connor White, 25, of Spencer Street, Rothwell; and Cameron Williams-Ferguson, 24, of High Street, Kettering. A 17-year-old who cannot be named is also on trial for murder. He allegedly supplied the weapon used in the attack. All the defendants deny all the charges.

The trial continues.

