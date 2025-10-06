Ryan Burton murder trial: 'Yo man is fighting for his life'

The jury has heard that the men allegedly visited a flat in Bath Road, and a flat in Rutland Street on repeated occasions on the day of the murder. Images: Alison Bagley / NW

A murder trial jury has heard that two men allegedly involved in the killing of Ryan Burton had bought a large zombie knife on the day of the murder.

The trial at Northampton Crown Court is now entering its second week.

Standing trial for robbery, aggravated burglary and the murder of Ryan Burton, 34, are Ace Hill, 19, Kyle McSkimming, 24, Keiton Underwood, 20, Connor White, 25, Cameron Williams-Ferguson, 24. A youth, aged 17, who cannot be named but we are referring to as AA, from Nottingham, is accused of murder.

On Thursday, the jury was taken through the alleged movements of each of the six defendants in the hours before the murder.

On the afternoon of January 10, prosecuting, Gordon Aspden KC said it was alleged that Hill and Underwood took a taxi from Havelock Street, Kettering, to Raunds, where they were handed a knife by AA who was at his girlfriend’s house.

The jury was shown footage allegedly taken from the AA’s mobile phone of him pulling a huge zombie-style machete from his trousers. The prosecution say this was the knife later used to kill Mr Burton.

‘Yo, relax bruv, I’ve got no brakes’

Footage from numerous security cameras was shown, following five men on four e-bikes leaving a house in Bath Road at 6.11pm to turn into Laurel Road.

The group travelled into Silverbirch Drive and waited while one went on alone into Summer Crescent. The prosecution say this was Cameron Williams-Ferguson stopping off at a pal’s house who was going to bleed the brakes on his e-bike.

Cameras in Lilford Place then caught the group passing at 6.21pm, with one man heard on the audio to say ‘Yo, relax bruv, I’ve got not brakes.’

At 6.22pm the men were seen on camera arriving in Windmill Avenue and it’s there, at the flat of Ace Hill’s girlfriend, that the prosecution say they staged an aggravated burglary, with one male victim running out of a back door to escape them.

The male victim gave a statement to police saying that armed men had burst into the home but he had managed to escape. He said he recognised one of the men as Keiton Underwood.

At 6.33pm the bikes were seen moving down Windmill Avenue, past Kettering Science Academy and into Pipers Hill Road.

Then footage showed a man, alone, on a Kawasaki motorbike travelling up Wallis Road towards the group of e-bikers. The group went out of view before the lone man was seen walking down the pavement wearing a cycle helmet, with the Kawasaki now being driven as part of the group of e-bikes toward London Road. The prosecution alleges the group stole the motorbike before going to Spring Rise Park, where they say the murder then took place.

‘Mazza, caught an M’

The jury was also told that police raided Hill’s home in Minden Close, Corby, 13 days after Mr Burton’s murder, and discovered an iPhone hidden behind pipes in the boiler cupboard. Hill had told police that he had an alibi for the night in question, but on his phone officers found a series of messages and videos that showed he appeared to know some of the other suspects.

In the hours after the murder, the phone was allegedly used to call AA, and to share links to Northants Telegraph reports about the closure of Highfield Road.

On January 18, messages were allegedly sent from the iPhone to a man called Risky Biz, which said “Mazza, caught an M. I didn’t give the blow but my man (did). Shanked him in the arm, but I’ve got messages on Keiton’s phone and then obviously I’m expecting to get banged in the next few days for an M”. The prosecution says ‘caught an M’ means ‘murdered someone’.

There were also texts sent from Hill’s phone to AA’s phone saying ‘mazza, mad, mad ting’ with the youth asking ‘where’s the mindi?’ followed by ‘K’s got it’. Mindi is the Somalian word for knife.

On the phone were also messages sent to a man called OJ, saying ‘linked up with Keiton and some next trappers, got on a Sur-Ron to (my girlfriend’s). Boomed her crib’, apparently referring to the aggravated burglary in Windmill Avenue.

Spring Rise

The jury saw CCTV and doorbell camera footage of five men on e-bikes and a motorbike gathering in Netherfield Road, next to a footpath entrance to Spring Rise Park at 6.39pm on January 10 this year. The group appeared to have an argument before going into the park.

At exactly the same time, Ryan Burton was leaving his house in Spring Rise on the other side of the park to walk his dog.

Footage showed him leaving his house, walking down Spring Rise, turning right along Whiteford Road and back along Highfield Road towards the park.

The jury was shown a clip of him walking past a home towards the park 6.46pm, which turned out to be the final time he was seen before being attacked. Three minutes later he arrived back at a house in Highfield Road seeking help.

At 6.51pm, the prosecution alleges the e-bikes left the area before splitting up at the junction of Wallis Road and Silverwood Road.

One of the e-bikes and a motorbike, the prosecution says, travelled across the town to Bannister Road, and stopped at the house of the girlfriend of defendant Keiton Underwood.

Vauxhall Mokka

The jury was then shown a series of images alleged to be Ace Hill, walking out of Bath Road and into Cedar Road, where he stood outside the shops and outside the Cordwainer Pub until 7.50pm, when he was seen getting into a taxi.

Then at 8.22pm his taxi arrived at Tesco close to St Edward’s Church, where Hill was alleged to have got out and gone into the shop.

Clear CCTV images were shown to the jury said to show Hill walking into the shop before leaving nine minutes later, and taking a taxi to Northampton.

The defendants, all dressed in white shirts and black ties, returned to court on Friday, where the prosecution continued opening its case.

In the hours after the murder a Vauxhall Mokka was seen allegedly seen taking several passengers to a block of flats in Rutland Street, where a man believed to be Keiton Underwood got out and was seen on the camera doorbell carrying a large Aldi bag into the building.

The Mokka then shuttled repeatedly between Bath Road and the flats over the next few minutes, carrying several passengers.

A man again alleged to be Underwood then got out of the car and could be seen on camera on the phone saying ‘Yo, man is fighting for his life.’

Trip to Leicester

Then at 9.45pm the Mokka was driven to Rothwell, stopping near the Spencer Street home of Connor White.

The jury was shown a man believed to be White, with his girlfriend, with both with their heads covered, visiting Tesco in Rothwell at 10.19pm.

CCTV pictures were then shown of White and his girlfriend allegedly leaving Kettering Railway Station wearing the same outfits the following day (Saturday, January 11) before travelling to Leicester and staying in the Hilton Hotel at Fosse Park, returning on Sunday, January 12. White was shown allegedly with two separate mobile phones in his hands.

The jury was told that, when arrested, none of the men made any admissions. The youth, AA, told police that he was not responsible for Ryan Burton’s death and said “I’ve not sold a zombie knife to anyone”.

The men deny all charges against them. The trial continues.

