Ryan Burton murder trial: 'Precisely why they killed him, only they know'

A murder trial has heard how police began painstakingly investigating an attack on a man in a Kettering park minutes after they were called.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Burton was allegedly slashed with a machete in Spring Rise Park on January 10 this year, and died six days later of complications relating to his injuries.

Yesterday (Thursday, October 1), during the second part of the opening day of the murder trial, a Northampton Crown Court jury heard how Mr Burton managed to get himself to a nearby house to seek help following the alleged attack at about 6.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police taped off the park’s three entrances and immediately began the task of trying to piece together what had happened to him.

A motorcycle allegedly used in the murder was stolen from Wallis Road, Kettering, about 15 minutes before Ryan Burton was attacked in Spring Rise Park. Image: Google

They began gathering evidence from doorbell cameras and CCTV, as well as knocking on local doors.

Neighbours in Springfield Road and Netherfield Road said they had seen a group of men on electric bikes and motorcycles gathered at the Springfield Road entrance to Spring Rise Park just before the attack on Ryan Burton in the early evening.

"They were later seen leaving that same area of the park in haste,” said Gordon Aspden KC, prosecuting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police also saw a Facebook post by a local man asking for information about his Kawasaki motorcycle that had been stolen 15 minutes before the alleged murder.

"He’d put a post up on Facebook describing a robbery and asking for help from members of the public in recovering his motorbike,” Mr Aspden told the court.

The jury heard that the robbery victim was spoken to by police two days after the incident but he was unwilling to make a statement.

Using the intelligence they had gathered, on Monday, January 13, police arrested Cameron Williams-Ferguson at his flat in High Street, Kettering. Keiton Underwood and Connor White handed themselves in after they were told police were looking for them.

All were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Williams-Ferguson provided a statement denying he had taken part in the attack. His co-defendants declined to comment.

They were then released on bail.

But on January 16, Ryan died, and the trio were re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

Underwood was arrested at his girlfriend’s home in Bannister Road. White was arrested at the family home of Underwood in Bridge Road, Desborough. The court was told that the pair are related to each other, which is why White was at that address.

Williams-Ferguson handed himself in. None made any admissions in interview.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, January 18, just over a week on from the attack and following Ryan’s death, the motorcycle theft victim decided to provide a witness statement.

Mr Aspden told the court: “He said at 6.35pm on January 10 he’d been riding his Kawasaki along Wallis Road. He said he’d been constrained by a group of men coming in the opposite direction on three e-bikes.”

He had told police that one pulled across his path causing him to brake and drop the motorcycle.

Mr Aspden said: “One of the e-bike riders pulled in front of him pulled out a machete and said ‘I’m going to cut you up if you don’t give me your bike.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He handed over the motorbike and keys and the men rode away.

The court heard that the victim recognised two of the men, even though they were wearing balaclavas. During a video identity parade he later identified the man with the machete as Keiton Underwood and a second man as Cameron Williams-Ferguson.

The court also heard about the role of a younger boy, who was not at he scene at the time of the alleged murder. The 17-year-old is standing trial accused of joint enterprise murder because the prosecution says he knew how the weapon would be used when he allegedly supplied it to the other members of the group.

Mr Aspden said: “In his own words, the weapon was supplied so they could juice someone with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These six were jointly responsible for Ryan Burton’s murder.

"Precisely why they killed him, only they know. And for obvious reasons none of them have provided any evidence about why they did as they did.”

Standing trial for alongside the 17-year-old, who cannot be named, for murder, aggravated burglary and robbery are also Ace Hill, 19, of Minden Close, Corby; Kyle McSkimming, 24, of Pen Green Lane, Corby; Keiton Underwood, 20, of Bridge Road, Desborough; Connor White, 25, of Spencer Street, Rothwell; and Cameron Williams-Ferguson, 24, of High Street, Kettering.

All deny the charges against them,

The trial continues. It is expected to last 12 weeks.

Our trial copy is available exclusively to our subscribers. Thank you for your ongoing support.