Ryan Burton murder trial: 'I took him to Minden Close in Corby'

A jury has been walked through the movements of five men in the aftermath of a machete attack on Ryan Burton in Kettering.

The jury at Northampton Crown Court was shown detailed CCTV footage showing how each of the men snaked across Kettering and beyond in a Vauxhall car, on e-bikes and in cabs in the hours after Ryan had been set upon in Spring Rise Park.

The prosecution says these five men were Ace Hill, Keiton Underwood, Connor White, Cameron Williams-Ferguson and Kyle McSkimming.

On Friday, the final day of the murder trial’s second week, the jury was taken through the alleged movements of each of the five defendants on Friday, January 10 while Ryan Burton, 34, lay seriously injured.

The prosecution says on the night of the attack on Ryan Burton, Ace Hill travelled from the Cordwainer (bottom left) to Tesco Express in London Road, Kettering (top left) before he went to Corby. They also say that Keiton Underwood was driven to Queen Eleanor Court in Kettering and Connor White was taken to Tesco Express in Rothwell. Images: NW/ Google.

CCTV captured the group travelling away from Spring Rise Park into London Road, from Boddington Road at 6.51pm, just a couple of minutes after Ryan Burton was attacked.

They were then seen to split into groups, with the motorbike and e-bike turning left into Silverwood Road.

One witness who had been for a drink in the Wayfarers pub told the court: “One of them made some sort of hand gesture just before they split off.

"They all appeared to be in a rush.

"Four of the bikes didn’t have registration plates. None had any lights on them.”

Prosecuting, Gordon Aspden KC, said two groups went in different directions, with one e-bike and the motorbike heading into the parking area behind Bannister Road, which was the home of Keiton Underwood’s girlfriend.

Twenty-three minutes later one e-bike emerged, with a rider and pillion, and travelled through town centre before it went back to a man named Denon Saunders’ house in Bath Road where the defendants had been earlier in the day.

A second group of two e-bikes was spotted at 7.09pm in Windmill Avenue, before pulling into Rockingham Close, and the home of Kyle McSkimming’s girlfriend. McSkimming was later arrested there on January 29.

At 7.31pm Ace Hill was spotted on camera walking out of the house in Bath Road, before he stood in the doorway of the Cordwainer and entered the pub.

He then called a taxi to take him to Tesco in London Road, where he arrived at 8.15pm.

CCTV showed him staying in the stationary taxi for eight minutes before he went into Tesco. Clear images of Hill inside the shop were shown to the jury. He then called another cab which arrived at 8.32pm.

The defence told the jury there was no dispute that this man was Ace Hill.

A recording of the phonecall made to the taxi company was played to the jury.

Hill was heard to say to the operator: “Can I book a taxi for Tesco Express in London Road?

"Going to?” asked the operator.

"Minden Close,” said Hill, before spelling it out for the operator.

"What’s your name please?” asked the operator.

"Jack,” replied Hill.

He was told the £20 cost before he said: “Yeah I need it as soon as possible bro.”

The taxi driver, who worked for Prime Cabs, provided a written witness statement to the court.

He said the remembered the journey because Hill did not pay the fare.

“I took him to Minden Close in Corby,” he said.

"He then told me he didn’t have any money and he’d get some money.

"He didn’t return. He owed me about £17. I waited about ten minutes and he didn’t return.

"I didn’t approach the house because it didn’t feel safe to do so.”

Meanwhile, the jury was given details of the movements of a white Vauxhall Mokka belonging to an associate of some of the defendants, that had been parked at the home of Denon Saunders in Bath Road during the day.

The jury saw the Mokka being driven slowly past the scene in Highfield Road at 7.13pm, where Ryan Burton was being treated 25 minutes after the attack in Spring Rise Park.

It returned to Bath Road where two men were seen on camera getting out of the vehicle.

Between 8.20pm and 9.33pm the same vehicle did three journeys between Bath Road and the Queen Eleanor Court flats in Rutland Street. At 8.29pm a man was seen on camera getting out of the car and buzzing the intercom, trying to gain access to the flats.

The prosecution say this man was Keiton Underwood. He was carrying a red Aldi bag. At 8.54 pm the same man was seen coming out of the flats and was heard to say ‘Yo, man’s fighting for his life’. A man matching the appearance of Denon Saunders was then seen going into the flats carring a full black bag.

The Mokka returned to Bath Road before going back to Rutland Street for a third time, again with a man said to be Keiton Underwood going into the flats.

By 9.45pm the car was in Rothwell taking Connor White to his home in Spencer Street.

At 10.20pm White was seen at Tesco Express in Rothwell. CCTV footage showed him there with his girlfriend. The following day they caught a train to Leicester, stopping for the night at the Hilton at Fosse Park. Images of White and his girlfriend in the foyer, with him using two separate mobile phones, was shown to the jury.

The youngest defendant AA did not attend court on Friday. The jury was told that he was not feeling well.

Standing trial for murder, aggravated burglary and robbery are Ace Hill, 19, of Minden Close, Corby; Kyle McSkimming, 24, of Pen Green Lane, Corby; Keiton Underwood, 20, of Bridge Road, Desborough; Connor White, 25, of Spencer Street, Rothwell; and Cameron Williams-Ferguson, 24, of High Street, Kettering. A 17-year-old who cannot be named is also on trial for murder. He allegedly supplied the weapon used in the attack. The men deny all the charges against them.

Denon Saunders is not charged with any offences.

