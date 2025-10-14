Ryan Burton murder trial: 'But when I turned around there was nobody there'

Police who searched the home of a murder suspect found a balaclava, gloves, and two pairs of trainers in a black bin.

Officers scoured the Rothwell home of Connor White ten days after an attack on Ryan Burton, 34, in Spring Rise Park, Kettering, a murder trial has heard.

Yesterday (Monday) a jury sitting at Northampton Crown Court was told that officers searched the Spencer Street home of White following his arrest. They recovered a Nokia phone and a SIM card from the kitchen, as well as two iPhones in a bedroom.

In a black bin was a discarded black balaclava, a pair of black woollen gloves, a pair of black disposable gloves, a pair of size 7 Nike Air trainers and a pair of black and red Air Jordan trainers.

Police found a white iPhone similar to the file image behind boiler pipes in a home where Ace Hill was living in Minden Close. Image: Google

Six men – Ace Hill, Keiton Underwood, Kyle McSkimming, Connor White, Cameron Williams-Ferguson and a youth we’re calling AA – are standing trial accused of the murder of Ryan Burton who was attacked with a machete on January 10 this year. He died six days later, on January 16, in hospital as result of his injuries.

iPhone behind boiler pipes

PC Bradley Smith appeared before the court yesterday to tell the jury about the arrest of Ace Hill at his first-floor flat in Minden Close, Corby.

Officers had gathered outside the house at 2.45pm on January 23 this year.

While officers knocked on the front door, PC Smith went around the back where he saw Hill through the glass in an upstairs window.

"He had his hands clasped,” PC Smith said.

"And he appeared to have an item in his hand which was clear to me to be a phone.”

Officers then forced the door and searched Ace Hill, but didn’t find a phone on him.

Another constable, PC Vince Bangs, then phoned the most recent number police had for the defendant and officers heard a phone ringing.

They discovered a white iPhone stuffed behind pipes at the back of a boiler, images of which were shown to the jury.

‘When I turned around there was nobody there’

A local woman was also in the witness box yesterday to tell the jury about what she had seen and heard when she was getting ready to walk her dog in Wallis Road at about 6.20pm on January 10, the night of the attack on Ryan. She said she was inside her home when she heard a noise outside.

"It was quite loud. It was a motorcycle and men fighting,” she told the court.

She described to the jury what she saw when she came out of her house.

"There were five males standing there. I didn’t understand what was happening but one of them had a helmet on his head and was walking away looking like he was crying.”

The woman then walked toward Spring Rise Park with her partner and dogs, and saw the men again on e-bikes coming out of the park toward Boddington Road.

“Could you hear anything coming from the park?” asked Gordon Aspden KC, prosecuting.

"I heard something that seemed to me like a teenager or young person screaming something, but when I turned around there was nobody there. The park was totally empty,” she said.

Under cross examination by David Nathan KC, barrister for Connor White, the woman was asked whether she had seen any of the alleged defendants on their phones in Wallis Road.

"No,” she answered.

‘I did see a post on Kettering Alert’

The court was also told that the victim of the motorcycle theft in Wallis Road, minutes before the attack on Ryan, later identified two people in a video ID parade as two of the men who had taken his bike. He picked out the faces of Keiton Underwood and Cameron Williams-Ferguson from the line up.

The jury was also told about the arrests of each defendant.

After Williams-Ferguson was arrested at his home in High Street, Kettering, on January 13, three days after the attack on Ryan Burton, he was asked whether he had a phone.

He told officers: “I don't have a phone, I dropped it. The screen was broken.”

In interview he provided a signed, written statement which said: “I deny the offence alleged against me. I don’t know the victim Ryan Burton and I’ve never had any dealings with him. He doesn’t know me.

"I did see a post on Kettering Alert (ed’s note: a local Facebook page) and in the Northants Telegraph as I do stay up to date with the news regularly.”

‘What do you mean, murder?’

Connor White and Keiton Underwood were both arrested after they walked into Weekley Wood Justice Centre on January 15, the day before Ryan died.

Both answered no comment in interview and were released under investigation before being arrested again on January 17, the day after Ryan’s death.

As Keiton Underwood was arrested he said to a police officer: “What do you mean, murder?”

Standing trial for murder, aggravated burglary and robbery are Ace Hill, 19, of Minden Close, Corby; Kyle McSkimming, 24, of Pen Green Lane, Corby; Keiton Underwood, 20, of Bridge Road, Desborough; Connor White, 25, of Spencer Street, Rothwell; and Cameron Williams-Ferguson, 24, of High Street, Kettering. A 17-year-old, who cannot be named so we are calling AA, is also on trial for murder. He allegedly supplied the weapon used in the attack. The men deny all the charges against them.

The trial continues.

