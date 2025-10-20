Ryan Burton murder trial: Urban street slang expert challenged over interpretation of texts

An expert drafted into a murder trial to try to explain to the jury messages sent by defendants on the night of the attack has been cross examined in court.

On Friday, expert witness Dr Simon Harding, a professor who specialises in urban slang, was pressed during a cross examination of the evidence he gave on the previous day.

Six men are standing trial over the alleged murder of Ryan Burton in Spring Rise Park, Kettering, on January 10 this year.

In the hours after the attack, Ace Hill sent multiple messages to pals which apparently spoke about the alleged aggravated burglary in Windmill Avenue, robbery of a motorbike in Wallis Road and the attack on Mr Burton.

For Ace Hill, barrister John Lloyd-Jones KC asked whether Dr Harding agreed that, in messages that used urban slang, only the speaker knew exactly what they said and what they meant by it.

"You can give your opinion and you can give it with force, but what you can’t say is what Mr Hill definitely meant when he said what he said?” he asked.

Dr Harding said: “The meanings can alter depending on context.”

Mr Lloyd Jones asked: “Is it not uncommon for people of this category to exaggerate to their peers, to big themselves up or overstate their participation in an occurrence?”

“Yes that can happen,” said Dr Harding, “but quite often if somebody is over-exaggerating somebody else will call them out and do a fact-check on it.”

‘Linked up with Keiton and some next trappers’

Mr Lloyd-Jones then took Dr Harding through a number of messages and voice notes sent by and to his client Ace Hill on the night of the attack on Ryan Burton.

The men are accused of an aggravated burglary at a flat in Windmill Avenue said to have been carried out just minutes before the Spring Rise Park attack. The victims were Ace Hill’s girlfriend and another man, DK, who she had allegedly been seeing behind his back.

A message sent from Hill’s phone to a pal hours later said: “I was in Ketto today. Linked up with Keiton and some next trappers. Got on a Sur-Ron to (my girlfriend’s) boomed her crib. DK ran and jumped in a taxi.”

The prosecution allege that this was an admission by Ace Hill that he had burgled the flat, but Mr Lloyd-Jones asked Dr Harding whether it could have a different meaning.

"The phrase ‘boomed her crib,’ does it always need to imply forcing entry?” he said.

"Can it mean, for example, banging or kicking on or hitting a door heavily, when accompanied by shouting?”

Dr Harding explained it was an onomatopoeic phrase derived from the metal ram police would use to repeatedly slam into a door to gain entry to a property and disagreed with Mr Lloyd-Jones’s proposition.

‘Caught a M’

The witness was also questioned on a message Hill sent to a pal on the night of the murder saying ‘Caught a M’. The prosecution say Hill meant he’d murdered somebody.

But Mr Lloyd-Jones asked Dr Harding whether this could mean that Hill merely thought he was ‘going to be arrested for murder’.

Dr Harding said: “The background (of ‘caught’) is that something has come to me that I am responsible for, like ‘caught a rap’ in America.

"It’s very, very common, for example ‘I was speeding and I caught a rap for it.’ So the general meaning would be that I have responsibility for it.”

"Could it mean ‘caught a murder case?” asked Mr Lloyd-Jones?

"Yes there’s a constellation of meanings,” said Dr Harding.

Standing trial for murder, aggravated burglary and robbery are Ace Hill, 19, of Minden Close, Corby; Kyle McSkimming, 24, of Pen Green Lane, Corby; Keiton Underwood, 20, of Bridge Road, Desborough; Connor White, 25, of Spencer Street, Rothwell; and Cameron Williams-Ferguson, 24, of High Street, Kettering. A 17-year-old, who cannot be named so we are calling AA, is also on trial for murder. He allegedly supplied the weapon used in the attack. The men deny all the charges against them.

The trial continues.

