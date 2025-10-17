Ryan Burton murder trial: 'I shanked him in the arm’

Messages and voice notes sent between some of the defendants after Ryan Burton's murder were translated by a national expert in street slang, Dr Simon Harding. Image: NW

A leading street slang expert has been translating a string of messages sent from the phones of men alleged to have murdered Ryan Burton in Kettering.

Dr Simon Harding was called as an expert witness in the ongoing murder trial at Northampton Crown Court to help explain to the jury some of the impenetrable messages that were sent by some of the defendants in the hours after the attack on Ryan in Spring Rise Park on January 10.

A professor in criminology and sociology, Dr Harding has been working in the field for 35 years. He has conducted extensive research into UK urban life which he said includes ‘gangs, urban violence and street slang.’ He is also an advisor to the Metropolitan Police and is a Director for the National Centre for Gang Research.

The jury has already been taken through 92 pages of texts, iMessages, Snapchat and Instagram messages, videos, pictures and voice notes sent from phones belonging to members of the six-strong group standing trial for murder.

But the urban slang was often not able to be easily understood, so Dr Harding took the jury through the messages again line-by-line.

He looked at common shortenings frequently used by the defendants which included ‘snm’, which means ‘say no more’, ‘sn’, which means ‘sure enough’ or ‘say nothing’, and ‘styl’, an alternative spelling of still, used as a punctuation at the end of sentences meaning ‘that’s how it is’.

He said ‘wys’ means ‘what are you saying’, ‘wargarn’ is Jamaican Patois for ‘what’s going on’ and ‘g’, ‘fam’, ‘bruv’ and ‘blud’ are affectionate terms for a friend.

‘Boomed her crib’

On the night of the attack, at 9.10pm, Ace Hill allegedly sent a message to a pal named only as OJ, saying: “Fam I’ve got a mazza to tell u. I was in Ketto today eni.

"Linked up with Keiton and some next trappers. Got on a Sur-ron to (my girlfriend’s). Boomed her crib. DK ran and jumped in a taxi.”

Dr Harding translated this as: “Mate I’ve got some mad news to tell you. I was in Kettering today innit. I met Keiton and some other drug dealers. I got an electric bike to (my girlfriend’s) and forced entry. DK ran off and jumped into a taxi.”

The jury have already been told that DK is the original intended victim of the alleged attack, and had been having an affair with Ace Hill’s girlfriend. But he managed to escape during an aggravated burglary in Windmill Avenue allegedly carried out by the defendants in the minutes before the attack on Ryan Burton.

A few minutes later, OJ messaged Hill’s phone, saying: “Kmt violence defo ent dah way, but gang shit, don’t go getting bagged tho.”

Dr Harding said KMT stood for ‘kiss my teeth’, Jamaican patois, meaning disapproval. He translated the rest of the message as: “Violence definitely isn’t the right way but it’s part of gang life. Don’t go getting yourself arrested.”

‘Could be a M’

The jury was also told about messages sent by Ace Hill allegedly admitting that he and Keiton Underwood had caught a man on his motorbike, rammed him off and stole his bike.

He was also said to have sent messages talking about his upset that his girlfriend had been cheating on him and ‘robbing his bread’ – taking his money.

Voice snapchat messages extracted from Ace Hill’s phone by police were also translated by Dr Harding.

One said: “I got a mad ting to tell you bro, could be a M, on my soul. One yoot got rushed to A&E, he’s fighting for his life right now.”

Dr Harding said ‘M’, in these circumstances, meant murder.

The following message from another man said: “Where did he poke him though? Like where in his body fam? Or where you just poking anywhere fam?”

‘Poke’ was said by Dr Harding to mean ‘stab’.

More voice messages on Hill’s phone mentioned checking news reports on the evening of the attack. Ace Hill and the 17-year-old defendant who cannot be named shared Northants Telegraph stories and Hill said: “Read the comments on dat.”

And later in the evening the youth defendant sent a message asking Hill ‘where is the mindy?’ Mindy, Dr Harding said, means knife.

‘I shanked him in the arm’

Two days after Ryan Burton’s death, on January 18, messages were allegedly sent from Ace Hill’s phone to a contact called RiskyBiz.

Hill said: “I’m the only one who aunt been bagged.” Dr Harding said ‘bagged’ meant arrested.

And more messages which said: “Caught an M. I didn’t give the blow. But my man died. I shanked him in the arm.”

Standing trial for murder, aggravated burglary and robbery are Ace Hill, 19, of Minden Close, Corby; Kyle McSkimming, 24, of Pen Green Lane, Corby; Keiton Underwood, 20, of Bridge Road, Desborough; Connor White, 25, of Spencer Street, Rothwell; and Cameron Williams-Ferguson, 24, of High Street, Kettering. A 17-year-old, who cannot be named so we are calling AA, is also on trial for murder. He allegedly supplied the weapon used in the attack. The men deny all the charges against them.

The trial continues.

