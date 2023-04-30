April has been a busy month with plenty of breaking news including fires, rescues and incidents.

But one story has really got our readers talking this month with video footage of the moment a man thought he saw the bearded monk ghost between Corby and Kettering.

Whether you believe in ghosts or not, the video is not to be missed!

Some of this month's papers

Our emergency services have been called to numerous incidents in recent weeks, including helping rescue a woman from the water at Rushden Lakes and four Corby Co-op staff being injured in an incident on Easter Sunday.

Officers were also called to reports of a collision involving a Land Rover Defender and a group of five pedestrians at about 5.20am in Kettering town centre earlier this month.

Over in Corby, ANPR cameras will be installed in George Street where traffic infringements are regularly reported.

And after the pay-to-use garden waste collection service began across the whole of the North Northants Council area on April 3, we asked you how it was going…people were keen to have their say!

We’ve also had an update on plans to dual another section of the A43 between Northampton and Kettering, which is undoubtedly good news for anyone who uses this notoriously busy road.

And finally, we love to share pictures from our archive so check out this month’s galleries including some great shots from Corby Business Academy over the years as well as looking back at shops and businesses across the area.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here:

