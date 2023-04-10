News you can trust since 1897
Four Corby Co-op workers taken to hospital after emergency services rush to Welland Vale shops

The Easter Sunday incident was initially reported locally as an ‘acid attack’

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 10th Apr 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 10:44 BST
Co-op in Welland Vale Road was attended by members of all three emergency services yesterday afternoon. Picture used with kind permission.Co-op in Welland Vale Road was attended by members of all three emergency services yesterday afternoon. Picture used with kind permission.
Police have launched an investigation after being called to Co-op in Corby following reports of a liquid being thrown by a shopper.

Four members of staff were taken to hospital immediately following the incident yesterday afternoon.

The Welland Vale Road Co-op was one of just a handful of stores that had stayed open for Easter Sunday in Corby.

The incident happened at Co-op at Welland Vale shopsThe incident happened at Co-op at Welland Vale shops
But during the afternoon police, ambulances and a fire engine were called to the store. Although Co-op have not confirmed the exact nature of the incident, it’s believed a substance was thrown in the shop which was initially believed to be corrosive.

A Co-op spokesman said: “We can confirm there was an incident at our Welland Vale Road store, in which four of our colleagues were taken to hospital.

"All colleagues have received the correct medical attention and have since been discharged.

“Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are attempting to find those responsible. The store continues to be closely monitored.

“Central Co-op takes these incidents incredibly seriously and will continue to support the colleagues and the store, along with the authorities in the ongoing investigation.”

It is not known whether any arrests have yet been made. Northamptonshire Police have been contacted for comment.

This is a developing story with more information to follow.