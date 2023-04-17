GBH suspects released on bail after five pedestrians hurt in Kettering Land Rover crash
A police investigation continues today
Two men who were arrested after a Kettering crash which left five pedestrians injured were held on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm, police have confirmed.
The Kettering suspects – aged 32 and 30 – have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries after the incident in the early hours of yesterday (Sunday).
Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a white Land Rover Defender and a group of five pedestrians at about 5.20am.
Northamptonshire Police initially told people to avoid Montagu Street, Bath Road and Ford Street and this morning a force spokesman confirmed they had closed roads to examine the scene of the incident in Bath Road.
One pedestrian remains in hospital today with serious injuries which the force spokesman said are not believed to be life-threatening.
Four other pedestrians suffered minor injuries, the spokesman added.
The spokesman said: “Officers investigating what happened would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have seen the Land Rover prior to the collision.
“Witnesses or anyone with information, including any dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage, is asked to call police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”