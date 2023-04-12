Sticker subscriptions a 'shambles' - your verdict on new garden waste bin service for North Northants homes

Residents across North Northants have been giving their verdicts on the new sticker subscription garden waste bin service introduced to ‘harmonise’ collections.

From April 3, Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough area garden waste collections were brought into line with those in East Northamptonshire charging an annual fee for the kerbside service.

But some residents have found the new system ‘frustrating and upsetting’ as teething problems have left subscribers without permit stickers and bins unemptied.

Households paying for the subscription service for their garden waste should receive stickers in the post

Others have reported being reassured that bin collectors would be given a list to identify eligible homes only to find their bin missed from the rounds.

Broughton resident Marc Smith said: “I paid my £40 last week to North Northamptonshire Council and I’m awaiting the sticker but put the bin out yesterday which wasn’t collected.

"As I paid on April 3 and collection was due on April 11, I fully expected it to be emptied even without yet receiving sticker.

“(It’s) really frustrating and upsetting as I’m paying extra not to get the service. Surely a period of grace is needed while the council sends out stickers.

Households were informed about the new garden waste service with a bin tag

“The information regarding this I’ve found is poor and only realised after speaking to a neighbour then applied immediately. I have two fair-sized lawns so garden waste collection is a service I use more so during spring, summer.

“I’ve always been happy with collection service but feel the new subscription service is nothing more than a ‘stealth tax’ introduced at the worse possible time for hard working families. NNC have already raised council tax substantially and on top of that the £40 extra for garden waste collection leaves a bitter taste.”

The new collection service was introduced across North Northants despite 80 per cent of 9,000 respondents in a consultation saying they preferred for green waste collections to remain part of the council tax.

‘Green’ bins have previously been collected at no additional cost in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough, with a £55 annual charge in East Northamptonshire.

Households paying for the subscription service for their garden waste should receive stickers in the post but some have been waiting over a month

Residents can now choose to pay the £40 fee or buy 10 compostable sacks for £16.50 as an alternative to the 12-month subscription service. Those who do not pay will not have their green waste collected.

Those living in the former East Northamptonshire Council area will be charged a discounted rate of £20 for 12 months to offset last year’s £55 payments.

North Northants Council’s executive committee had said rising service costs had been behind the decision to charge an ‘appropriate’ rate across the whole unitary area, making it ‘fairer for all’.

Opposition councillors feared the new service would spark fly-tipping, and residents using black bins to dispose of cuttings.

Northants Telegraph readers have given their verdict on the new sticker subscription service. Alongside some positive experiences, many have given it the thumbs down.

One of those who had paid for the service was left chasing after the bin lorry.

Aaron Smith said: “So after signing up I took a screenshot of a message that says they should (collect the bin). However, on my collection day they drove straight past meaning I had to chase them down the street only to be told they wouldn't empty my bin until I showed them my confirmation email – according to them I wasn't on the system. They also told me they don't have any stickers left.”

Others who signed up to the service but have no sticker have had their bins emptied.

Carl Vickers said: “I'm still waiting for my sticker also. I emailed the council two weeks ago and they told me that the crews would have paper lists detailing which houses are registered as there are delays in sending out the stickers. I put my bin out as usual and they did empty it as normal.”

Others were woken by bin collectors ‘bingo calling’ house numbers.

Debs Howe said: “I still haven’t received my sticker, which I paid for in March, but I put my bin out and they emptied it, as they have a computer in the lorry to say which house has to be emptied. The driver was shouting the house numbers out, it sounded like a bingo wake-up call.”

Some householders have successfully been sent their official sticker, many others have subscribed but are still waiting.

Karen Ward paid the £40 in March but has yet to receive the sticker.

She said: “No sticker received. Put the bin out to be collected and they didn’t take it. Put a complaint in to the council...heard nothing. Shambles.”

Another resident Georgina Bull said: “Paid for mine, they’ve sent me a letter that says ‘here’s your sticker’ but no sticker! That’s after they sent a bin when I told them I didn’t need one. Total shambles, dreadful service.”

Michelle Dix says she ‘begrudgingly paid’ but the sticker has not arrived.

She said: “The bin was due to be emptied last Thursday. Not emptied despite the NNC website saying drivers have a list of who has paid. Emailed NNC, no response, bin still out on my path waiting.”

But some people have had good experiences with some ‘happy’ to pay the fee to avoid queues at the ‘tip’ and others creating compost heaps.

Andrew Bailey said: “I was late applying and paying but the chaps really went out of the way to help yesterday. Patiently waited for me to find the email, chatting politely whilst I fumbled about. Happily took the bin. No problems.”

Some residents have said garden waste will now be thrown away in ‘black’ bins with landfill waste, fly-tipped or burnt.

Faye Scagell said: “I watched my neighbours earlier this week taking down tree branches and throwing them into a piece of wasteland just a bit away from me.”

Lee Sawford: “I've reluctantly paid my £40 even though waste services are covered under council tax, meanwhile the chap that backs on to our house clearly hasn't as we had the joys of a four-hour bonfire on Friday starting at 6.30pm that was full of wet wood that smouldered the whole time and stunk the whole estate out. I fear garden bonfires are going to become a lot more common this year which isn't good for pollution or either of my asthmatic children. A real step backwards in my opinion.”