New ANPR cameras are set to be installed in George Street, Corby

A main Corby town centre street could finally get number-plate recognition cameras to help stop drivers using it as a cut-through.

During a six-day North Northamptonshire Council survey, an astonishing 23,051 motorists were caught on the road when it’s believed they shouldn’t have been there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2011, the length of George Street was closed to all vehicles except for taxis and buses during daytime hours in – but cars were still able to use it to access Everest Lane and Cardigan Place.

This meant that day-to-day enforcement of the Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) was impossible, with motorists claiming they were using the road legitimately.

Now NNC is planning to install ANPR cameras to help crack-down on illicit use of the road. They’ll also impose a new TRO to cover just the central zebra crossing area which will mean using the length of the road will become impossible without incurring a penalty.

Cars will still be able to access Everest Lane and Cardigan Place, but they’ll have to leave the way they came and won’t be allowed to travel over the crossing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposal – which will go before the council’s executive for approval next Thursday (April 20) – will see £115,000 from the Towns Fund spent to install cameras at crossing between the taxi rank and Corporation Street. They’ll be operational between 8am and 6pm from Monday to Saturday.

Motorists who infringe the new rules for the first time will be given a warning letter during the first six months in operation. But repeat offenders and anyone caught breaking the rules after the first six months will be sent a Penalty Charge Notice which is a £70 charge, discounted to £35 if

paid within 21 days.

Income will cover the ongoing management of the scheme, which will be run by the new North Northants Parking and Bus Lane Enforcement team. Any surplus will be spent improving roads or providing public transport schemes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s hoped the project will improve pedestrian safety and bus flow along the road.

A report to be presented to the executive states: “A traffic survey was carried out between Friday, June 17, and Thursday, June 23 (excluding Sunday, June 19) 2022. This survey found the possible number of infringements that took place in this period was 23,051.

“It was not possible to capture the number of vehicles that were permitted under the current TRO to drive along George Street for access purposes, but the volume of possible offences over the six-day monitoring period demonstrates the need for improved enforcement of the access restriction.”

The street has been an accident blackspot since improvements were made to the public realm in 2011. Several one-off attempts at deterring traffic have proved ineffective in the long term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members are also set to propose a £25k budget to allow officers to start looking at other places in North Northants that might benefit from similar enforcement.

The report states: “George Street is not the only location within North Northamptonshire that suffers from infringements of TRO and bus lane contraventions, with the council aware of continued issues at Newland Street in Kettering.

“In order that other locations can be properly studied, and suitable schemes developed where intervention is warranted, it is proposed that a £25k revenue budget is established to undertake investigation, traffic studies and feasibility works to further schemes across North Northants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As schemes that come to fruition are typically self-financing, this additional budget is proposed as an invest to save scheme.”

The cameras are the second part of an overall £350,000 improvement scheme in George Street. Phase one saw the tiger crossing installed and improvements made to road markings.

Cllr Graham Lawman, the council’s Executive Member for Highways, Travel and Assets, said: “This proposal reflects the comments and concerns we have received from residents about the safety of George Street in Corby.