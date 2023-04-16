News you can trust since 1897
Looking back at 42 pictures of Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden area shops and businesses

We’ve uncovered some fascinating photos from our archive

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 16th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

This week we’re looking at photographs of our towns and villages from our archive showing the changing face of our county.

We’ve got pictures of shops, businesses, factories and landmarks – some remain largely unchanged, others have been replaced.

Have a look through our pictures – if one of the images brings back memories that you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected]

We’d love to hear from you!

Horsemarket in Kettering 1984

Horsemarket in Kettering 1984

Horsemarket in Kettering 1984 Photo: National World

Kettering town centre - Northampton Road, Sheep Street with London Road car park

2. Remember when...?

Kettering town centre - Northampton Road, Sheep Street with London Road car park Photo: National World

Thrapston High Street

Thrapston High Street

Thrapston High Street Photo: National World

Newells Fashions, Brook Street

Newells Fashions, Brook Street

Newells Fashions, Brook Street Photo: National World

