Watch the moment a man thought he saw the bearded monk ghost between Corby and Kettering

Video footage has emerged of another alleged ghost sighting near a notorious ghost hotspot between Corby and Kettering.

A video from a car’s dash cam has come to light showing a figure in Newton Road near Barford Bridge.

The sighting was brought to the attention of Alex Brown, from Corby, who runs The British Paranormal Society Facebook page.

Alex said: “I got sent a dashcam video and thought it was really interesting because it’s a well known local ghost story.

“He put it on one of the feeds after I put on my site ‘has anyone got any road ghosts’ because they do fascinate me and Northamptonshire apparently has the most road ghosts in the country.

“He told me he did it a few years ago.”

The video features a man driving along Newton Road from the A6003/A43 roundabout.

A still image taken from the video, showing the alleged ghost

Alex said: “As far as it goes, I've seen a lot of videos over the years, dodgy ones and setup ones, and it is quite a credible one.

“I’ve been down there since and looked and even if you were to set it up, it would take a bit of doing to do.

“People can make their own minds up. At the end of the day it is a bit of fun and if you believe or you don’t believe it’s still a bit of fun.”

Barford Bridge is well known for ghost sightings. The bridge along the A6003 is said to be haunted by a bearded monk. The monk appears suddenly at night in front of drivers.

For nearly 40 years, there have been reports of a figure in a habit seen to the east of Rushton.

Once here was a hamlet known as Barford, although this place was abandoned many years ago. Around this time, monks were resident at nearby Pipewell Abbey, one being charged with seeing to religious instruction in the hamlet. It seems this monk has a penchant for modern vehicles. Just south of the railway bridge is Grange Road - the name of which tells us it was associated with lands held by the church - which heads east to Geddington. Many drivers travelling along this country lane have reported a mysterious figure, not in the lane but suddenly materialising in the front passenger seat. Not all could be considered to have an overly active imagination, for two drivers who reported seeing the bearded monk in their rear view mirrors were police officers. Both members of the force reported the incident in 1984, firstly by a police constable and then by a sergeant.

- Paranormal Northamptonshire, Anthony Poulton-Smith

Alex said: “There have been a lot of reports over the years down there. I think it actually comes under the third most haunted street or road in the country that part of the road.