Emergency services called to incident at Rushden Lakes

Numerous police, fire and ambulance crews were reported at the scene

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 12th Apr 2023, 09:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 09:51 BST

Emergency services were called to an incident at Rushden Lakes yesterday (Tuesday).

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended with numerous emergency vehicles.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Just before 5.30pm yesterday (April 11), emergency services were called to Rushden Lakes in response to a welfare concern for a woman in the lake.

Emergency services at Rushden LakesEmergency services at Rushden Lakes
Emergency services at Rushden Lakes
“The woman was taken to a place of safety where she is now receiving support.”

A Rushden Lakes spokesman told this newspaper: “At approximately 6pm on Tuesday evening a woman was assisted from the water at Rushden Lakes by emergency services.

"She received medical assistance on site and was then transported to hospital support to receive further support.”

