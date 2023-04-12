Emergency services were called to an incident at Rushden Lakes yesterday (Tuesday).

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended with numerous emergency vehicles.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Just before 5.30pm yesterday (April 11), emergency services were called to Rushden Lakes in response to a welfare concern for a woman in the lake.

Emergency services at Rushden Lakes

“The woman was taken to a place of safety where she is now receiving support.”

A Rushden Lakes spokesman told this newspaper: “At approximately 6pm on Tuesday evening a woman was assisted from the water at Rushden Lakes by emergency services.

