Emergency services called to incident at Rushden Lakes
Numerous police, fire and ambulance crews were reported at the scene
Emergency services were called to an incident at Rushden Lakes yesterday (Tuesday).
Police, fire and ambulance crews attended with numerous emergency vehicles.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Just before 5.30pm yesterday (April 11), emergency services were called to Rushden Lakes in response to a welfare concern for a woman in the lake.
“The woman was taken to a place of safety where she is now receiving support.”
A Rushden Lakes spokesman told this newspaper: “At approximately 6pm on Tuesday evening a woman was assisted from the water at Rushden Lakes by emergency services.
"She received medical assistance on site and was then transported to hospital support to receive further support.”