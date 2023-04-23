Corby schools have expanded, merged, closed and re-opened as academies and been re-named.
Southwood school became Queen Elizabeth School and then, after the closure of Beanfield Secondary School, merged to become Corby Community College (CCC).
CCC was closed and pupils relocated to an out-of-town campus – Corby Business Academy.
1. School days - the best days of your life
Corby Community College Prom Night: l-r Chris Colwell Kelsie Anderson Ricky Girvan Sarah-Jane McTaggart Rebecca McTaggart and Lee Williams.
June 2007 Photo: Kit Mallin
2. School days - the best days of your life
Queen Elizabeth II opens Queen Elizabeth School in 1982 Photo: National World
3. School days - the best days of your life
Corby Community College front l-r Lydia Ereira (11); Callum Leach (11); Conner McKay (11); Nicole Parsons (11).
Dale Jones (11); Amber Thompson (12); Thomas Thomson (12) 2002 Photo: Michael Jones
4. School days - the best days of your life
Queen Elizabeth II opens Queen Elizabeth School in 1982 Photo: National World