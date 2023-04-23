News you can trust since 1897
Corby Community College Prom Night: l-r Chris Colwell Kelsie Anderson Ricky Girvan Sarah-Jane McTaggart Rebecca McTaggart and Lee Williams. 2007Corby Community College Prom Night: l-r Chris Colwell Kelsie Anderson Ricky Girvan Sarah-Jane McTaggart Rebecca McTaggart and Lee Williams. 2007
From Southwood to Queen Elizabeth School to Corby Community College - looking back at the school that became Corby Business Academy

We’ve looked through our archive

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Corby schools have expanded, merged, closed and re-opened as academies and been re-named.

Southwood school became Queen Elizabeth School and then, after the closure of Beanfield Secondary School, merged to become Corby Community College (CCC).

CCC was closed and pupils relocated to an out-of-town campus – Corby Business Academy.

Corby Community College Prom Night: l-r Chris Colwell Kelsie Anderson Ricky Girvan Sarah-Jane McTaggart Rebecca McTaggart and Lee Williams. June 2007 Photo: Kit Mallin

Queen Elizabeth II opens Queen Elizabeth School in 1982

Queen Elizabeth II opens Queen Elizabeth School in 1982 Photo: National World

Corby Community College front l-r Lydia Ereira (11); Callum Leach (11); Conner McKay (11); Nicole Parsons (11). Dale Jones (11); Amber Thompson (12); Thomas Thomson (12) 2002

Corby Community College front l-r Lydia Ereira (11); Callum Leach (11); Conner McKay (11); Nicole Parsons (11). Dale Jones (11); Amber Thompson (12); Thomas Thomson (12) 2002 Photo: Michael Jones

Queen Elizabeth II opens Queen Elizabeth School in 1982 Photo: National World

