The big news stories for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during September 2023

Here’s our round-up of some of this month’s biggest news stories and events
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 29th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
The nights might be drawing in and the weather may be cooling off, but the news never stops and September has been another busy month for stories from across the north of the county.

Our reporters have been out and about covering the issues that matter to you, including this week’s breaking news about hundreds of employees being made redundant after Kettering-based haulage company Knights of Old’s parent company KNP Logistics Group entered administration.

With the start of the new school term, we’ve been out to take a look around the new Weldon Village Academy and Corby’s new £9.6m sixth form.

Some of this month's editions of the Northants Telegraph
We also confirmed when the Wilko stores in each of our town centres will be closing.

During September we’ve also taken another delve into our archives to find some great old pictures, including photos of local football and cricket teams from back in the 1970s and 1980s.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here:

1 Kettering haulage company Knights of Old group goes into administration with 730 redundancies

2 41 photos of Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough area football and cricket teams from the 1970s and 1980s

3 Heartbroken Corby family pays tribute to 'beautiful and special' teenage daughter killed in Northamptonshire car crash

4 Take a look around Weldon Village Academy, the £30m new school on the edge of Corby - picture special

5 Meet the new face behind the bar as Kettering pub reopens

6 Well-known Wellingborough Sainsbury’s worker’s sadness at leaving job after ongoing health issues causing him ‘unbearable’ pain

7 Kettering Friday Night Disco brings out community to dance - picture special

8 More shops on the way for Corby town centre including Cuban cigar outlet - as old favourite clothing store Roberto shuts doors for good

9 First glimpse of the new £9.6m Corby sixth form that has opened to students

10 Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough Wilko closing dates confirmed

