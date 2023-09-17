41 photos of Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough area football and cricket teams from the 1970s and 1980s

Take a look at pictures from our archive

This week we’re looking back at football and cricket teams from the 1970s and 1980s that we have uncovered in our archive.

Many players would play football in the winter and cricket in the summer – especially village teams.

There’s village and town teams from across the Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough areas.

Hopefully there are players that you recognise, and see if you can spot the local winner of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

1 . A look back at football and cricket teams from the 1970s and 1980s Kettering Town Reserves FC 1984 Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . A look back at football and cricket teams from the 1970s and 1980s Rushden Cricket Club 1987 Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . A look back at football and cricket teams from the 1970s and 1980s Weekley and Warkton CC 2ndXI 1987 Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . A look back at football and cricket teams from the 1970s and 1980s North Park FC 1984 Photo: National World Photo Sales