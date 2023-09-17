News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
..
.

41 photos of Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough area football and cricket teams from the 1970s and 1980s

Take a look at pictures from our archive
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 17th Sep 2023, 05:00 BST

This week we’re looking back at football and cricket teams from the 1970s and 1980s that we have uncovered in our archive.

Many players would play football in the winter and cricket in the summer – especially village teams.

There’s village and town teams from across the Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough areas.

Hopefully there are players that you recognise, and see if you can spot the local winner of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

Kettering Town Reserves FC 1984

1. A look back at football and cricket teams from the 1970s and 1980s

Kettering Town Reserves FC 1984 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Rushden Cricket Club 1987

2. A look back at football and cricket teams from the 1970s and 1980s

Rushden Cricket Club 1987 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Weekley and Warkton CC 2ndXI 1987

3. A look back at football and cricket teams from the 1970s and 1980s

Weekley and Warkton CC 2ndXI 1987 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
North Park FC 1984

4. A look back at football and cricket teams from the 1970s and 1980s

North Park FC 1984 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:KetteringCorbyRushdenWellingborough