Corby Town Centre continues to attract new retailers. Image: National World.

Corby is set to see more shop openings as the privately-held town centre continues to attract new investment.

Following our story last week that Europe’s leading footwear retailer Deichmann has signed a 10-year-lease for a 7,000 sq ft unit in Willow Place, town centre bosses have revealed there are more contract signings on the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are in the process of signing eight new contracts for as-yet unnamed stores across the centre.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roberto in Corby town centre shut down a couple of weeks ago. Image: National World

And in a first for Corby, Euro Havana will open soon in Corporation Street, offering a selection of the finest Cuban cigars and snacks.

The new signing has come at a busy time for the centre, with several tenants relocating to larger units and reinforcing their confidence in Corby. Fashion retailer Sales Lab has relocated from Willow Place to a larger unit in New Post Office Square.

Empire Hair and Beauty has moved to Henley Balcony and is now open and trading in a new salon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Independent barber The Cut Lab have also recently opened in New Post Office Square opposite Lloyds Bank.

Sadly, clothing favourite Roberto recently shut its doors for good. The former Bhanu shop in Market Walk was taken over in 2018 and continued to trade as an independent clothes store. Willow Place bosses hope a new tenant will be in place soon.

Meanwhile, final touches are being put in place on the £9.5 million project to transform a former office block into a ‘go-to’ place for students wanting to study in a 16+ only environment. The Corby Sixth Form, opens tomorrow (Monday, September 4).

It will offer an ambitious and inclusive learning environment and act as a stepping stone towards university or employment. A wide range of A-level and diploma courses are on offer, all taught by subject specialists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centre director Dan Pickard said: “Corby town centre continues to buck the national retail trend and the latest influx of new tenants and relocations is testament to this. The recent return of TJ Hughes is proving a real hit with customers keen to purchase top brands at discount prices.