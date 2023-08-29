News you can trust since 1897
Corby's new Deichmann shoe shop to open by the end of next month - and there'll be 50 per cent off on opening day

The new store has been hotly-anticipated
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 29th Aug 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 08:09 BST
Deichmann will open its latest store in Corby next month. Image: Kate Cronin / National World
Deichmann will open its latest store in Corby next month. Image: Kate Cronin / National World

A major new store opening in Corby’s Willow Place shopping centre is set to take place before the end of September.

Workers were seen going into the former Mothercare unit late last week to start fitting-out the shop as a new Deichmann store.

The German shoe firm has its headquarters at Market Harborough and opened its new UK distribution centre off Phoenix Parkway in Corby last year. It has more than 100 UK stores including two in Northampton and two in Peterborough, but none in North Northamptonshire.

Now the firm has chosen the town centre for its latest store opening.

The Northants Telegraph has learned that the company is expecting to open the new store at the end of September. The 350 sqm retail shop will create 15 new jobs and for a limited time from opening day, the firm will be offering Corby shoppers 50 per cent off selected styles.

The store opening is a coup for the town, and means that all the units in Willow Place are now full.

Despite many other small towns suffering low footfall and experiencing a large number of empty units, Corby’s privately-owned town centre continues to thrive.

In May, TJ Hughes launched its latest store in three former Arcadia units that had been empty for a number of years.

Tresham will open its new sixth form college in the converted Chisholm House in the town centre at the beginning of September, bringing more daily footfall to the area. The scheme has been funded by a Government grant as part of the Towns Fund.

