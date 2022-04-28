Deichmann have room for a million pairs of shoes in their new Corby warehouse

A leading shoe retailer has opened its new UK distribution centre in Corby.

Deichmann, which has 120 stores across the country, has begun operations at its new base in Phoenix Parkway.

The firm – Europe’s biggest shoe retailer – chose Corby for the distribution hub because of its proximity to its Market Harborough head office.

The warehouse is 165,000 square foot, larger than London’s Trafalgar Square, and is located in Centrix Business Park off Phoenix Parkway. The new warehouse will create 50 new jobs in the area and its aim is to support Deichmann’s ongoing growth.

Deichmann enlisted Clowes Developments to manage the development of the brownfield site which has been built on a former quarry which was later used as landfill for the steelworks. It has been vacant since tipping on the site ended.

Planning conditions mean developers at the site, which is heavily contaminated with steelworks waste, had to adhere to strict conditions to ensure it was safe to build on.

Deichmann has invested around £3 million into the fitout which took just under a year to complete. The build of the new facility, which has the capacity to hold just over 1 million pairs of shoes, was led by Winvic Construction, the UK’s leading industrial ‘shed’ specialist.

UK Chairman Samuel Deichmann said: “We are thrilled to open our brand new Corby warehouse. Deichmann is experiencing strong success both in our online growth and expansion of UK stores, the new warehouse will allow us to enhance our service and ensure we can keep pace with customer demand.”

Deichmann is the largest footwear retailer in Europe and frequently collaborates with cutting edge fashion designers and A-List stars. Previous collaborations include British singers Rita Ora and Ellie Goulding, design duo Nova Chiu and Hollywood celebrity Halle Berry. The brand brings exclusive, stylish collections to its customers at accessible prices.

At over 100 years old, the brand has stores in 31 countries across the globe. Its UK flagships are in Westfield London, Westfield Stratford and on Birmingham High Street.