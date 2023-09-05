News you can trust since 1897
Take a look around Weldon Village Academy, the £30m new school on the edge of Corby - picture special

The Meridian Trust-run school opened this morning
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 5th Sep 2023, 15:04 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 15:04 BST

Weldon Village Academy, the brand new school on the edge of Corby, has opened to pupils with 102 Year 7s enjoying their first day.

The new secondary school is situated in Oundle Road.

BAM Construction workers are putting the finishing touches to the £30 million scheme paid for by the Department for Education.

Operated by the Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT), the new eight-form school will eventually provide 1,200 places for students in Years 7 to 11 and 300 post-16 places.

Weldon Village Academy open to pupils - Principal Matt Norris with the staff and pupils

1. Weldon Village Academy open to pupils

Weldon Village Academy open to pupils - Principal Matt Norris with the staff and pupils Photo: Alison Bagley

Twins - Sophia and Jude Kingsnorth, 11,

2. Weldon Village Academy open to pupils

Twins - Sophia and Jude Kingsnorth, 11, Photo: Alison Bagley

Matt Norris principal of Weldon Village Academy

3. Weldon Village Academy open to pupils

Matt Norris principal of Weldon Village Academy Photo: Alison Bagley

Weldon Village Academy open to pupils

4. Weldon Village Academy open to pupils

Weldon Village Academy open to pupils Photo: Alison Bagley

