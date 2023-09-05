The Meridian Trust-run school opened this morning

Weldon Village Academy, the brand new school on the edge of Corby, has opened to pupils with 102 Year 7s enjoying their first day.

The new secondary school is situated in Oundle Road.

BAM Construction workers are putting the finishing touches to the £30 million scheme paid for by the Department for Education.

Operated by the Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT), the new eight-form school will eventually provide 1,200 places for students in Years 7 to 11 and 300 post-16 places.

