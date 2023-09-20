Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough Wilko closing dates confirmed
Recently-collapsed chain Wilko has announced the day north Northants’ four stores will close with the loss of dozens of part and full-time jobs.
Wilko, which fell into administration in August, is set to close 111 more of its stores next week, the firm’s administrators PwC have confirmed.
The recently-collapsed budget chain will close 37 sites on Monday, September 25, a further 37 on Wednesday, September 27 and 37 locations on Friday, September 29.
The high street stalwart, which was founded in the 1930s, started its closure process last week after falling into administration last month.
Billionaire owner of HMV, Doug Putman, initially hoped to keep as many as 300 Wilko shops open. However, his rescue bid failed and PwC said all 400 Wilko stores would now close by the end of October.
No other bidders were interested in running the shops under the Wilko name, although other companies have been snapping up parts of the business. Some shops will re-open as Poundland stores after being bought by the Pepco Group.
Last week the Wilko brand was purchased by The Range in a £5m deal, meaning the firm will own Wilko’s website and could stock some of its products.
Despite the takeovers, nearly all of the company’s 12,500 staff will lose their jobs as a result of the closures.
The following stores will close on Monday, September 25:
Altrincham, Greater Manchester
Ashton, Greater Manchester
Barry, Wales
Bridgwater, Somerset
Cleveleys, Lancashire
Cockermouth, Cumbria
Crossgates, Leeds
Darlington, County Durham
Dartford, Kent
Dereham, Norfolk
Giltbrook, Nottingham
Great Malvern, Worcestershire
Haverfordwest, Wales
Headingley, West Yorkshire
High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire
Ilkeston, Derbyshire
Killingworth, North Tyneside
Lichfield, Staffordshire
Louth, Lincolnshire
Market Drayton, Shropshire
Northfield, Birmingham
Oakham, Rutland
Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire
Ramsgate, Kent
Skelmersdale, Lancashire
Staines, Surrey
Strood, Kent
Stroud, Gloucestershire
Thamesmead, Greater London
Thetford, Norfolk
Trowbridge, Wiltshire
Walthamstow, Greater London
Warrington, Lancashire
Waterlooville, Hampshire
Winton, Dorset
Yiewsley, Greater London
More closures will follow on Wednesday, September 27:
Acocks Green, Birmingham, West Midlands
Alnwick, Northumberland
Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, Wales
Armley, Leeds, West Yorkshire
Arnison-Durham, Durham, County Durham
Bedford, Bedfordshire
Blyth, Northumberland
Boston, Lincolnshire, East Midlands
Brentwood, Essex
Cambridge, Cambridgeshire
Chester Le Street, County Durham
Gillingham, Kent
Gloucester, Gloucestershire
Greenwich, London
Halesowen, Dudley, West Midlands
Harlow, Essex
Hartlepool, County Durham
Kidderminster, Worcestershire
Lewisham, London
Longton, Stoke-on-Trent
Meadowhall, Sheffield, South Yorkshire
Motherwell, North Lanarkshire
Newark, Nottinghamshire
Nuneaton, Warwickshire
Rainham, London
Runcorn, Cheshire
Six Acre Shopping Centre, Sale, Greater Manchester
Salford, Greater Manchester
South Shields, Tyne and Wear
Sutton-In-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire
Thornaby, North Yorkshire
Watford, Hertfordshire
Wellington, Somerset
Whitehaven, Cumbria
Wigston, Leicestershire
Worksop, Nottinghamshire
Yeovil, Somerset
The stores to close on Friday, September 29:
Allenton, Derby, Derbyshire
Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire
Bedminster, Bristol
Biggleswade, Bedfordshire
Boscombe, Bournemouth, Dorset
Bull Ring, Birmingham, West Midlands
Chippenham, Wiltshire
Clowne, Derbyshire
Corby, Northamptonshire
Cowley, Oxfordshire
Dudley, West Midlands
Fareham, Hampshire
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire
Gravesend, Kent
Hayes, Middlesex
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire
Hull, East Yorkshire
Kenilworth, Warwickshire
Kettering, Northamptonshire
Kings Lynn, Norfolk
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire
Leek, Staffordshire
Mansfield, Nottinghamshire
Middlebrook, Bolton, Greater Manchester
Mildenhall, Suffolk
Newbury, Berkshire
Northallerton, North Yorkshire
Redditch, Worcestershire
Redhill, Surrey
Retford, Nottinghamshire
Rugby, Warwickshire
Rushden, Northamptonshire
Spalding, Lincolnshire
St Helens, Merseyside
Syston, Leicestershire
Wallasey, Merseyside
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire