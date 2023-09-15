News you can trust since 1897
Kettering Friday Night Disco brings out community to dance - picture special

The Friday Night Disco featured DJs Dave Bellamy and Bill Burton
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 15th Sep 2023, 23:04 BST

Hundreds of people have enjoyed a ‘Friday Night Disco’ hosted by Kettering Town Council in Market Place.

Enjoying the warm weather, families danced to a crowd-pleasing set of hits from the 1980s and 1990s.

Pubs, bars and restaurants were kept busy as dancers took a breather buying refreshments.

The free event was hailed a success by resident Joanna Holmes who came for a boogie.

She said: “It’s been such a brilliant community event.”

Kettering Friday Night Disco Market Place

1. Kettering Friday Night Disco Market Place

Kettering Friday Night Disco Market Place Photo: Alison Bagley

Kettering Friday Night Disco Market Place

2. Kettering Friday Night Disco Market Place

Kettering Friday Night Disco Market Place Photo: Alison Bagley

Kettering Friday Night Disco Market Place

3. Kettering Friday Night Disco Market Place

Kettering Friday Night Disco Market Place Photo: Alison Bagley

Kettering Friday Night Disco Market Place

4. Kettering Friday Night Disco Market Place

Kettering Friday Night Disco Market Place Photo: National World

