Kettering Friday Night Disco brings out community to dance - picture special
The Friday Night Disco featured DJs Dave Bellamy and Bill Burton
Hundreds of people have enjoyed a ‘Friday Night Disco’ hosted by Kettering Town Council in Market Place.
Enjoying the warm weather, families danced to a crowd-pleasing set of hits from the 1980s and 1990s.
Pubs, bars and restaurants were kept busy as dancers took a breather buying refreshments.
The free event was hailed a success by resident Joanna Holmes who came for a boogie.
She said: “It’s been such a brilliant community event.”
