Heartbroken Corby family pays tribute to 'beautiful and special' teenage daughter killed in Northamptonshire car crash

The parents of a Corby teenager who died in a fatal collision have paid tribute to their daughter, saying she was the ‘most beautiful girl inside and out, with the kindest heart ever’.

Hallie Colquhoun, 18, died on Tuesday (September 12) after her car was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Watford Road between Watford and West Haddon.

Hallie was due to open her own dance school Ignite Dance Space at Priors Hall Park Community Centre in Corby next week.

Hallie Colquhoun

Her mum Emma posted on social media to let pupils and parents know the tragic news.

She said: “Last night our world fell apart when our beautiful baby girl was taken from us. I feel I owe it to Hallie to tell you all how amazing she is. The most beautiful girl inside and out, with the kindest heart ever.

"She cares about everyone and family is everything to her. She’s passionate, driven, determined and focused.

"She had such big plans for Ignite Dance Space and put her heart and soul into creating something special. She is everything to us, a truly beautiful and special girl.

"We are so privileged to have had you for 18 years. I just wish that we could wake up from this nightmare and have you back in our arms.

"We are the proudest parents and so fortunate that you’re our girl. We are all devastated beyond words and will never come to terms with losing you.”

She added: “I would always tell Hallie that I love her more than life. Well yesterday our lives ended. No parent should have to go through this. Our hearts are completely broken.”

Northants Police officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage of the collision, that occurred between Hallie’s black Fiat 500 and the driver of a white VW Tiguan SE travelling in the opposite direction, just after 5.30pm.