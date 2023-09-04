News you can trust since 1897
First glimpse of the new £9.6m Corby sixth form that has opened to students

Bedford College has opened the new campus in Willow Place
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 4th Sep 2023, 15:35 BST

Students have been welcomed to Corby’s newest education setting in the heart of the town centre – a £9.6m facility in Willow Place.

So far about 100 pupils have enrolled on A-level courses, ranging from film studies to PE, at the Bedford College group’s new Corby sixth form.

Work is still carrying on to finish the refurbishment of the old Corby Library and offices.

Classrooms, science labs, a canteen, learning resource centre and a performance space fill the three-storey facility paid for with cash from the government’s Towns Fund.

This morning the Northants Telegraph went to look around and speak to staff and students as the campus opened.

The Corby Sixth Form new campus opens to students - headteacher Helen Smith

The Corby Sixth Form new campus opens to students - headteacher Helen Smith Photo: Alison Bagley

Centre Administrator Bettina Williams will welcome students and staff to the new campus

Centre Administrator Bettina Williams will welcome students and staff to the new campus Photo: Alison Bagley

Ellis Clipston and Ana Lazarevic are two of the new students.

Ellis Clipston and Ana Lazarevic are two of the new students. Photo: Alison Bagley

Bedford College principal Robin Webber-Jones in the Learning Resource Centre

Bedford College principal Robin Webber-Jones in the Learning Resource Centre Photo: Alison Bagley

