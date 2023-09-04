First glimpse of the new £9.6m Corby sixth form that has opened to students

Bedford College has opened the new campus in Willow Place

Students have been welcomed to Corby’s newest education setting in the heart of the town centre – a £9.6m facility in Willow Place.

So far about 100 pupils have enrolled on A-level courses, ranging from film studies to PE, at the Bedford College group’s new Corby sixth form.

Work is still carrying on to finish the refurbishment of the old Corby Library and offices.

Classrooms, science labs, a canteen, learning resource centre and a performance space fill the three-storey facility paid for with cash from the government’s Towns Fund.

This morning the Northants Telegraph went to look around and speak to staff and students as the campus opened.

