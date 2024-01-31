The big news stories for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during January 2024
The new year has brought with it plenty of news in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden.
Our reporters have been out and about during January bringing you the stories making the headlines, including the flooding which hit right at the start of the month and KGH declaring a critical incident after patients were forced to wait more than 30 hours for a bed.
There have been a number of openings and closings for local businesses in the first month of the year, including the sudden closure of The Bridge Hotel in Thrapston just this week.
We also revealed that a new name is set to add to the line-up of restaurants and eateries at Rushden Lakes.
During January, we’ve gone into the archives once again to find some brilliant old pictures, including a darts special from players and teams over the years in the north of the county.
If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:
2 PICTURES - Flood warnings and roads underwater in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and East Northants areas
4 Kettering General Hospital declares critical incident after patients forced to wait more than 30 hours for bed
5 Corby village pub to reopen as chef promises Sunday carvery and 'quality food and drink for good, honest prices' at The Royal George at Cottingham
7 New Rushden restaurant opens its doors to the public as ribbon is cut at Wellingborough Road's newest business
9 'Dream' for WW2 bomber base museum near Kettering moves one step closer with purchase of airbase buildings
10 Saltburn movie draws film fans to Northamptonshire stately homes - one near Corby and the other near Kettering
