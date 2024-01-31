The big news stories for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during January 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new year has brought with it plenty of news in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden.

Our reporters have been out and about during January bringing you the stories making the headlines, including the flooding which hit right at the start of the month and KGH declaring a critical incident after patients were forced to wait more than 30 hours for a bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been a number of openings and closings for local businesses in the first month of the year, including the sudden closure of The Bridge Hotel in Thrapston just this week.

Some of the stories making the front pages of the Northants Telegraph this month

We also revealed that a new name is set to add to the line-up of restaurants and eateries at Rushden Lakes.

During January, we’ve gone into the archives once again to find some brilliant old pictures, including a darts special from players and teams over the years in the north of the county.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 Another big name set to add to the restaurants and eateries at Rushden Lakes

4 Kettering General Hospital declares critical incident after patients forced to wait more than 30 hours for bed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To keep up-to-date with all the news from where you live, visit our website and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

The printed edition comes out every Thursday in the shops or is available via subscription.