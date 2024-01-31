News you can trust since 1897
The big news stories for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during January 2024

Here’s our round-up of some of this month’s biggest news stories and events
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 31st Jan 2024, 12:57 GMT
The new year has brought with it plenty of news in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden.

Our reporters have been out and about during January bringing you the stories making the headlines, including the flooding which hit right at the start of the month and KGH declaring a critical incident after patients were forced to wait more than 30 hours for a bed.

There have been a number of openings and closings for local businesses in the first month of the year, including the sudden closure of The Bridge Hotel in Thrapston just this week.

Some of the stories making the front pages of the Northants Telegraph this monthSome of the stories making the front pages of the Northants Telegraph this month
We also revealed that a new name is set to add to the line-up of restaurants and eateries at Rushden Lakes.

During January, we’ve gone into the archives once again to find some brilliant old pictures, including a darts special from players and teams over the years in the north of the county.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:

1 Another big name set to add to the restaurants and eateries at Rushden Lakes

2 PICTURES - Flood warnings and roads underwater in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and East Northants areas

3 'Sad day' as Northamptonshire hotel closes suddenly

4 Kettering General Hospital declares critical incident after patients forced to wait more than 30 hours for bed

5 Corby village pub to reopen as chef promises Sunday carvery and 'quality food and drink for good, honest prices' at The Royal George at Cottingham

6 'A big loss to the village' - shock at sudden closure of popular pub near Kettering

7 New Rushden restaurant opens its doors to the public as ribbon is cut at Wellingborough Road's newest business

8 Teen stabbed in Barton Seagrave in 'serious' condition

9 'Dream' for WW2 bomber base museum near Kettering moves one step closer with purchase of airbase buildings

10 Saltburn movie draws film fans to Northamptonshire stately homes - one near Corby and the other near Kettering

