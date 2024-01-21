'Dream' for WW2 bomber base museum near Kettering moves one step closer with purchase of airbase buildings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Volunteers who are restoring buildings that once housed the nerve centre of a Second World War airbase near Kettering have said their dream for a

museum is one step closer.

Plans would see the 384th Bombardment Group Museum at Grafton Underwood housed in the Operations Block in which United States aircraft bombing raids were co-ordinated.

Neill Howarth (right) with volunteers/384th Bombardment Group Museum – Grafton Underwood

The building, bought from the Buccleuch Estate, would contain artefacts, memorabilia and displays telling the story of the airbase and its personnel.

Chairman of the 384th Bombardment Group Museum Neill Howarth said: “It has been a long held dream to establish a museum to the Americans that were based here during WWII.

"We can now forge ahead in our goal to open a visitor centre as soon as is possible. I must take this opportunity to thank his Grace The Duke of Buccleuch, Boughton Estates Management and Forestry Team for their support for us to realise this moment.

"I was determined to tell the story of the initial heavy bombing raids by the Americans of the 97th Bomb Group originating from RAF Grafton Underwood in August 1942 and also bring to life the Operations Block. The block would have witnessed the planning and drama of events such as the bombing of Berlin, D-Day, and to then go on and witness the final bombs of the 8th Airforce in WWII flying from this airfield.

Work has started in the operations block/384th Bombardment Group Museum – Grafton Underwood

“These grounds are unique in that we have the only Operations Block and Norden Bomb Site Building still in existence together. These are absolutely historical in terms of their significance in providing our freedom in Europe during WWII.”

The 384th Bomb Group was based at Grafton Underwood between 1943 and 1945 with about 4,000 personnel living and working from 'Station 106'.

Volunteers led by the trustees of the 384th Bombardment Group Museum Charity have been working to preserve the base’s history and establish the museum for visitors.

Neill Howarth welcomes US guests to the museum/384th Bombardment Group Museum – Grafton Underwood

With 80 years since the Operations Block’s last use, RAF Grafton Underwood re-opened its doors in October last year, the first visitors from the Geddington Historical Society.

The site has hosted military vehicle trust enthusiasts and in September a Second World War P47 Thunderbolt and P51 Mustang flew over the site.

Neill said: “The tail end of 2023 has seen many activities, most notably the purchase of the two buildings situated on the site of the former administration centre, along with the lease of land in Grafton Park Wood from Boughton Estates.

“The much anticipated release of the Masters of The Air tells the story of the 8th Airforce in the UK and this release cannot be timed any better to give the museum an advert.

How the museum could look /384th Bombardment Group Museum – Grafton Underwood

"It will bring to life the history so we can fully appreciate what life may have been like as an airmen or aircrew in wartime Britain.”

For more details contact Neill via the 384thBombardment Group Museum Facebook page or emailing [email protected].

Neill added: “This project needs you to help so that it can make this a wonderful place to visit and educate our younger generations to the sacrifices that were made for our freedom.

“The project estimates it would need £300,000 to get this to a fully-operational museum, that will provide tours of the buildings and surrounding areas.”