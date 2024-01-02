PICTURES - Flood warnings and roads underwater in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and East Northants areas

Several flood alerts and warnings have been issued for locations across Northamptonshire

Heavy persistent rain has caused standing water to form on roads and pavements across North Northamptonshire with sodden ground and drains overwhelmed.

Roads have been turned into lakes with carriageways fully and partially blocked making driving conditions dangerous.

Villagers trying to get to Gretton have to ford several new streams and users of the household waste recycling centre in Corby have been turned away.

Chuck Middleton, resident of Cransley Gardens in Corby, where water has pooled said: “It's not easy to live at the bottom of a hill. The kerbs have been flattened for car access, allowing easy flow for the water rather than the kerb to hold back the water."

Mr Middleton has been trying to contact North Northants Council to inform them of the issue.

He added: “I'm sure a drain unblocker will arrive in the next ten days but it should be proactive rather than reactive."

